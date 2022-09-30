Ludwig stunned as xQc double-books ‘Juiced’ show premiere with Twitch Rivals

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at [email protected]

Ludwig was left stunned after learning that xQc double-booked his ‘Juiced’ show premiere with a Twitch Rivals Gundam Evolution event.

Ludwig revealed his very own creative agency on September 27, Offbrand, set to help other creators organize high-quality events like Mogul Money or QTCinderella’s The Streamer Awards.

The agency’s first client is xQc, who is set to launch his Nickelodeon-inspired show ‘Juiced’ on September 30.

He’s apparently double-booked the date, however, agreeing to play in a Twitch Rivals tournament as well as host the show, leaving Ludwig stunned at his decisions.

During a recent stream, Ludwig’s jaw dropped after finding a tweet posted by Team Liquid member Mendo that lists his team for the upcoming Gundam Evolution’s Twitch Rivals event.

Ludwig mentioned to the people he was talking to on Discord that they should look at the post, and the whole group mentioned that it’s on the same day as the premiere of ‘Juiced.’

Ahgren replied to Mendo’s tweet with a simple “…,” prompting the creator to respond: “He thinks he can do both but I have a replacement lined up just in case.”

Ludwig replied again, hopeful that xQc will be able to do at least one of the events. “god bless if he does one of them,” he said.

This isn’t the first time xQc has had issues with events recently, just last month he was under scrutiny for skipping out on Shitcamp 2022, claiming it was because Sodapoppin wasn’t attending.

