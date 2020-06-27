Charli D'Amelio responds to "shady" comments drama against Avani

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio came under scrutiny after claims surfaced that she’d purportedly liked “shady” comments criticising fellow creator Avani Gregg — and now, the queen of the app has finally responded to the accusations.

Fans’ recent suspicion of Charli began earlier this week, after a TikTok user leaked what appeared to be a screenshot from the app, which showed that the youngest D’Amelio sibling had purportedly liked a critical comment about Avani under one of her own videos.

“So she’s just gonna replace Avani?” the comment read. “Idk, kinda here for it.”

That isn’t the only reason viewers were becoming skeptical; the comment she’d liked quickly disappeared from the internet, with some arguing that the entire ordeal had been faked (while others argued that D’Amelio had removed the statement, herself as a way to avoid drama).

The comment, made in 2019, bodes eerily familiar to recent drama surrounding Addison Rae’s own scandal liking comments critical of Charli, which she explained was due to her bad mental state at the time and had occurred before she’d even met the TikTok star.

While Avani later came out and blasted her haters on TikTok, Charli had yet to speak out on the subject for a few days, until paparazzi interviewed the star and brought up the topic.

D’Amelio threw her head back in laughter after being asked about the situation, and claimed that she and Avani are good friends — although she didn’t answer if the screenshot was real or merely a fake.

“For that, I’d have to say Avani is probably one of my closest friends out here,” she clarified in the interview upon being prompted with the controversy. “She knows that I love her, and I know that she loves me, and I feel like that’s all that really matters.”

While fans may never know if D’Amelio’s liked comment was real or not, it seems that she and Avani are on good terms, regardless of the past drama between them — rendering Charli once again free from drama (for now, at least).