Love Island’s Chloe Burrows explains why she won’t do OnlyFans despite requests

Love Island star Chloe Burrows has explained why she won’t set up an OnlyFans page despite plenty of requests from fans.

Whenever a reality TV star exits the show that made them famous, their stock is immediately sent skyrocketing and they become even more popular than they were beforehand.

This typically sees their social media pages receive an influx of new followers, and they may even get some sponsorship opportunities off the back of it. More recently, though, plenty of them, such as Shannon Singh, have gone down the content creation path and started an OnlyFans page.

Chloe Burrows, who was a runner-up during the 2021 series of Love Island, has apparently been inundated with requests to join them. However, she’s got a pretty solid reason for not getting involved with that.

Love Island Chloe Burrows shuts down OnlyFans requests

She appeared on The Fellas podcast back on April 19, and was quizzed about the possibility of signing up to become an OnlyFans creator at some point in the near future.

“I don’t know if I would you know. My dad almost killed me for going on Love Island. I don’t know if I could do OnlyFans,” Chloe answered.

“Yeah, my dad didn’t speak to me for months. In fact, we’ve still not spoke!” she added, noting that her dad’s anger might stem from the fact she had sex on national TV.

Plenty of the comments supported her dad’s stance on the situation, but others questioned if she’d cave before long anyway.

A number of other reality TV stars have shown that the platform has been pretty lucrative for them and some, like Below Deck’s Camille Lamb, even want to get on other shows off the back of it.