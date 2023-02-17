What does Shannon Singh do now after Love Island? Podcast, OnlyFans & Twitch

Love Island’s Shannon Singh, who starred in the series in 2021, has become an active content creator since leaving the villa. Here, we take a look at what she’s now doing to build up an audience, from her own podcast to OnlyFans and Twitch.

Shannon Singh received a devastating text message just one day into Season 7 of the UK Love Island series, announcing she had to pack her bags and leave the villa immediately.

Everybody takes a different path after life on Love Island, whether it’s staying in a couple, continuing a boxing career like Tommy Fury, or trying to build a community for content creation. The show presents many opportunities for the influencer-stacked cast.

Shannon has decided to go with the latter, and these days fans can find her on multiple platforms. Let’s take a look at what she does now.

What does Shannon do now after Love Island?

Shannon Singh was treated to an early exit in Love Island Season 7, but that hasn’t stopped her from making moves in the content creation space. Shannon is a model on Instagram and OnlyFans, as well as a host of a podcast called ‘Hushed with Shannon Singh‘.

Her podcast launched back in November 2022, with the first season tackling a number of important issues with guests.

The podcast is available on Spotify and YouTube.

According to a post on Instagram, the pod is all about “sitting down with some exciting guests, exploring topics that are misunderstood, unusual or taboo in a completely judgment-free zone.

“Season one dives right in with episodes exploring topics like psychedelics, sex, diversity, women’s health, OnlyFans, and a whole lot more!”

Shannon Love Island: OnlyFans and Twitch

Twitch Shannon loves a Call of Duty streaming session on Twitch.

On OnlyFans, her content is available to fans by purchasing a subscription of $4.99. Her posts have racked up over 25,000 likes there, at the time of writing.

She also streams on Twitch on a regular basis, too, with a channel of over 18,000 followers.

The model can be seen regularly streaming Call of Duty and going live in the Just Chatting section.