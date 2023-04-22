Below Deck’s Courtney Veale launches OnlyFans to “make a killing”

The Below Deck star announced her new OnlyFans account, but said that it wouldn’t have any nudity on it.

Below Deck star Courtney Veale has launched an OnlyFans account in a bit to make a “fortune” from her fans.

After quickly becoming a fan-favorite yachtie on Below Deck Mediterranian, which she starred in for seasons 6 and 7, Courtney is now turning to a different kind of media influence in order to bring in the cash.

In her announcement, Courtney said that the OnlyFans account would only be for “personal and lifestyle content”, and there would not be any nudity or adult content on it.

She also said that starting an OnlyFans account had been in the back of her mind ever since she started yachting.

Below Deck’s Courtney Veale announces her OnlyFans page

In an Instagram post announcing the new page, Courtney said that she was excited to launch the account after her time on Below Deck.

She said: “Happy Thursday! My OF is now up and running and I am SO excited about it! I can’t wait to share unseen content from my previous and upcoming photo shoots with you on a more exclusive platform.

“There will be no nude (or rude) content, just a chance for me to share more personal/lifestyle content.”

In an interview about the decision to launch the account, Courtney said that she’d been “thinking about it for ages” and that “now is the time” for her to take this step.

“I’m so excited for it as it gives me a chance to share more photos from different shoots I’ve done and also share different lifestyle and fitness content too.

“I post pictures in my lingerie and swimwear on my Instagram anyway. I feel like having OnlyFans gives me more control and lets me celebrate my body more.”

