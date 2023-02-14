Love Island voters turn on Will after ‘cheating’ on Jessie in Casa Amor

Will Young and Jessie Wynter have been fan favorites on Love Island since the beginning, but things have taken a turn for the worse after the farmer turned his attention to new Casa Amor bombshell Layla.

Casa Amor is back and it’s delivering on the drama, as it does every single season in Love Island. A new group of boys and girls have arrived as bombshells to shake up the couples.

Tuesday’s episode on February 14 has infuriated fans after Will kissed Casa Amor girl Layla. The pair were seen getting to know each on the terrace before Will leaned in for a surprise kiss!

Article continues after ad

Layla tells Will: “You shocked me… You’re more chatty than I thought you would be,” with Will admitting: “I feel like I gravitate to you.”

Love Island viewers ‘don’t like’ Will after kissing the new bombshell

ITV Layla joined Love Island in Casa Amor.

Farmer Will has previously been known for defending the ‘main villa’ girls who are coupled up if any of the boys have gotten to know new bombshells, so viewers had a lot to say on Twitter.

One said: “Who is this Will? I don’t like him.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Another said: “Will is gonna regret this on movie night,” referencing the episode that airs routinely each season, stirring the pot and revealing each islander’s biggest secrets.

Article continues after ad

Another tweet said: “Why is EVERYONE so unlikeable,” taking shots at this year’s cast. “We even lost Will. What is happening?”

Will’s name has been trending since the episode was broadcast on ITV 2 and ITVX.

On Friday, the Love Island housemates will have to decide if they want to couple up with a new bombshell or stick with their original partner, but they won’t know if their partner has chosen to do the same until everyone is back in the main villa!