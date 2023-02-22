Love Island movie night recap: Tanya and Shaq clash over unseen Casa Amor footage

Love Island viewers have been extremely excited about ‘Movie Night’ and it’s finally come! Tanya Manhenga and Shaq Muhammed go head to head after watching a few clips of Tanya’s behavior in Casa Amor.

Over the past few weeks, we have seen a lot of drama on Love Island including Tanya picking Casa Amor bombshell Martin Akinola over who she was originally coupled up with Shaq.

The iconic segment, ‘Movie Night’ sees the islanders watch a variety of unseen moments, which usually spark even more drama and Love Island viewers demanded that Tanya’s behaviour during Casa Amor be brought to light.

Shaq and Tanya fall out over Love Island’s ‘Movie Night’

During the ‘Movie Night’ challenge, the girls answer the first question correctly and can therefore pick the first film.

The girls can pick from a number of titles – including Free Will-Y, The Fast and the Curious, and No Time To Kai. After picking ‘The Fast and the Curious’, the ladies witness Casey’s behavior during Casa Amor leaving Cynthia Otseh-Taiwo fuming.

The boys then answeared the second question correctly and therefore picked the second film. After picking ‘Catch Me If You Tan’, the islanders, including Shaq are shown clips of Tanya kissing bombshell Martin, which led to a heated argument between the two.

Shaq shouts, “it was just a peck, yeah, he went to kiss you?”

Shaq continues by calling Tanya a liar and she responds from the girls’ table, “I told you about my kiss. What else do you want me to tell you?”

Dismissively, Shaq replies, “nah whatever. Shut up, man.”

Meanwhile, Tanya’s former love interest Martin sat looking smug while munching on a tub of popcorn.

Love Island viewers have loved the drama. ‘Nah Tanya’ ended up trending on Twitter with Love Island viewers blasting Tanya.

On Monday’s episode, Tanya and Shaq took a step in the right direction after Tanya made a romantic gesture.

Following a VIP party with guests Jax Jones and Calum Scott, the 22-year-old declared her love for Shaq in a speech in front of all the other Islander including Martin!

The couple’s relationship had been through a lot before Casa Amor and was close to being over when Tanya decided to recouple with Martin, but now it seems that Tanya has firmly made her choice for Shaq.