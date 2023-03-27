Love is Blind Season 4: Where to follow the couples on Instagram

Love is Blind Season 4 began on March 24, and if you’re looking to follow the engaged couples on social media, here’s everything to know about where to find each person’s Instagram profile.

Netflix’s Love is Blind has been a huge sensation in the world of reality dating shows, with its first season debuting in 2020.

The fourth season of the show began on March 24, with the first five episodes dropping in one go, and fans are already invested in the cast.

By the end of the fifth episode, there were a total of five couples who had got engaged — if you want to follow any of them on social media, here’s where to follow each person on Instagram.

Article continues after ad

Where to follow Tiffany and Brett on Instagram

You can follow Tiffany over at @tcpenny and Brett at @the.brettbrown.

Where to follow Jackie and Marshall on Instagram

On Instagram, you can follow Jackie at @jackelinabonds and Marshall at @marshallglaze.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Netflix Love is Blind Season 4 began on March 24.

Where to follow Irina and Zack on Instagram

You can follow Irina on Instagram at @irina_solo and Zack at @zackgoytowski.

Where to follow Micah and Paul on Instagram

On Instagram, you can follow Micah at @micah.lussier and Paul at @paulpeden.

Where to follow Chelsea and Kwame on Instagram

You can follow Chelsea at @the.chelseagriffin and Kwame at @ayokwam.

Of course, these couples may not still be together by the end of the season, so you’ll have to keep up with the new episodes as they air to find out how these couples fare.

For more Love is Blind news and updates, check out our page here.