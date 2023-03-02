Love is Blind is returning for its fourth season in March 2023, so if you want to tune in to the popular reality dating show, here’s everything to know about how to watch it.

Love is Blind premiered its first season on Netflix in 2020, and fans became fascinated by the show’s bizarre premise.

In the series, a group of singles is placed within purpose-built ‘pods,’ where they must stay in order to get to know the other contestants. However, they can only hear each other’s voices. To meet face-to-face, a marriage proposal must be accepted, and the engaged couples then go on to get to know each other further, before deciding whether to marry or not.

Article continues after ad

Fans of the show are highly anticipating Season 4, which will begin in March 2023. Here’s everything to know about how to watch it when it comes out.

Netflix The fourth season of Love is Blind will be released on March 24.

How to watch Love is Blind Season 4 2023?

You will be able to watch Love is Blind Season 4 on Netflix.

The first five episodes of the show will drop on the streaming platform on March 24, and after that, new episodes will be added each Friday. You can find out more about when episodes are scheduled here.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

This season takes place in Seattle, and will be hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

How to watch Love is Blind Seasons 1-3

If you want to catch up on the previous seasons of Love is Blind before the start of Season 4, you are also able to watch seasons 1-3 on Netflix.

Article continues after ad

The previous seasons have included plenty of romance and drama that has kept fans glued to their screens, and there’s no doubt that Season 4 will follow suit

For more Love is Blind news and updates, check out our page here.