Logic explains why he loves watching Twitch chess streamer GMHikaru - Dexerto

Retired rapper turned Twitch streamer Robert ‘Logic’ Hall II praised chess Grand Master Hikaru Nakamura during a recent collaboration.

Chess has really taken off on Twitch within the last year or so, leading to some sizable events such as PogChamps that featured big names including Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel.

The rise of chess on the platform also helped elevate the career of professional player Hikaru Nakamura, who even got picked up by Team SoloMid as their first-ever chess player.

Now, Logic has gotten in on the chess hype and explained to Hikaru just why he loves watching his stream while talking with the elite player.

“You know what’s so funny about you is you’re such a f**king technical person that I love it,” Logic said, resulting in a wide smile by Hikaru.

“Like, when I watch your streams or I watch your streams with my wife, we love you because you’re such a character, but you’re just yourself. And I mean that in a very respectful way,” he added. “I mean, the way you talk, the way you play, like I don’t know if you realize just how hilarious you are.”

It’s definitely an interesting statement. Some of the most popular streamers in the world, such as Dr Disrespect, are full-blown over-the-top characters while others tend to be more natural and themselves.

Logic further explained that while Hikaru is funny, it’s not meant in an insulting way. “The way you talk, you’re hilarious man!” the artist beamed causing the streamer let out a hardy laugh.

“You scrub stomp and the way you talk is great,” he concluded, earning some thank-yous from the chess prodigy. “It’s fine to be peasant here with the king, upon playing the king today, I appreciate it.”

For GMHikaru, he was thankful for the praise and noted how Logic wasn’t the first person to say those things about him.

Even though 2020 may have been a bad year for many, it certainly wasn’t all that tragic for chess streamers. Hopefully, the trend continues and the game sees further growth in 2021 and the years to come.