 Logic explains why he loves watching Twitch chess streamer GMHikaru - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Logic explains why he loves watching Twitch chess streamer GMHikaru

Published: 3/Dec/2020 19:30

by Michael Gwilliam
GMHikaru and Logic
Instagram/Wikimedia

Share

Logic

Retired rapper turned Twitch streamer Robert ‘Logic’ Hall II praised chess Grand Master Hikaru Nakamura during a recent collaboration.

Chess has really taken off on Twitch within the last year or so, leading to some sizable events such as PogChamps that featured big names including Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel.

The rise of chess on the platform also helped elevate the career of professional player Hikaru Nakamura, who even got picked up by Team SoloMid as their first-ever chess player.

Now, Logic has gotten in on the chess hype and explained to Hikaru just why he loves watching his stream while talking with the elite player.

Logic backstage at a concert
Wikimedia Commons
Logic has taken Twitch by storm.

“You know what’s so funny about you is you’re such a f**king technical person that I love it,” Logic said, resulting in a wide smile by Hikaru.

“Like, when I watch your streams or I watch your streams with my wife, we love you because you’re such a character, but you’re just yourself. And I mean that in a very respectful way,” he added. “I mean, the way you talk, the way you play, like I don’t know if you realize just how hilarious you are.”

It’s definitely an interesting statement. Some of the most popular streamers in the world, such as Dr Disrespect, are full-blown over-the-top characters while others tend to be more natural and themselves.

Logic further explained that while Hikaru is funny, it’s not meant in an insulting way. “The way you talk, you’re hilarious man!” the artist beamed causing the streamer let out a hardy laugh.

“You scrub stomp and the way you talk is great,” he concluded, earning some thank-yous from the chess prodigy. “It’s fine to be peasant here with the king, upon playing the king today, I appreciate it.”

For GMHikaru, he was thankful for the praise and noted how Logic wasn’t the first person to say those things about him.

Even though 2020 may have been a bad year for many, it certainly wasn’t all that tragic for chess streamers. Hopefully, the trend continues and the game sees further growth in 2021 and the years to come.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

Share

Sponsored

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.