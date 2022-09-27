Logan Paul urges Deji to not repeat his mistake in Floyd Mayweather fight

Logan Paul has urged Deji to not repeat his mistake of not being paid in full before fighting Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather after the Brit’s announcement shocked the internet.

It’s been well over a year since Logan Paul and Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather faced off inside the boxing ring, but the drama has continued ever since.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer has constantly reminded the boxing legend that he’s still owed a few million for taking part in the fight, suggesting that he might be owed as much as $5 million. Though, he has stated that he’s unsure if it’s Floyd or other parties that need to settle the debt.

Despite that, Logan has threatened Floyd will legal action over it, and now that ‘Money’ is scheduled to fight fellow YouTuber Deji, Logan has urged the Brit to get paid in full before stepping into the ring.

Logan Paul tells Deji to get paid upfront for Mayweather fight

That’s right, if you’ve been away from the internet for a bit, you may have missed that Floyd and Deji are scheduled to fight in November.

Given that Floyd is 50-0, and Deji has a 1-3 record, it’s certainly a mismatch. Though, like all of Floyd’s fights, it’s probably going to be very lucrative.

So, instead of wasting a year trying to get paid, Logan had a simple message for Deji after the fight was confirmed. “Try to get paid upfront,” he tweeted, replying to the British YouTuber’s post.

As is usual for fights, both boxers will get some sort of guaranteed down payment before they step in between the ropes, but this is usually a fraction of what they’re supposed to make.

We’ll just have to wait and see if Deji finds himself in a similar predicament to Logan, but the American YouTuber won’t let the chance slip to take shots at Floyd.