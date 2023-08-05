Logan Paul says he’ll be at Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz despite WWE Summerslam match hours before

Logan Paul has claimed he’ll still be there for his brother’s fight despite his WWE Summerslam match as Jake is set to step in the ring with Nate Diaz.

Looking to redeem himself off the back of his first loss against Tommy Fury, Jake Paul is set to get back in the ring on August 5.

This time around the YouTuber-turned-boxer will touch gloves with UFC star Nate Diaz — where after years of back and forth the two will finally throw down at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

On the other hand, older brother Logan Paul is set to star in the WWE once again, stepping into a different ring on the opposite side of the country in a sold-out stadium on the same day, facing off against Ricochet at SummerSlam.

However, despite his WWE appearance, Logan has confirmed he will still be there for his brother’s bout against Nate Diaz.

Logan Paul confirms he’ll be at Jake vs Nate Diaz despite WWE match

In an August 4 Instagram post, Logan wrote: “Tomorrow, Jake and I make history by going back to back in the biggest combat sports in the world.

“First, I’ll be wrestling at WWE SummerSlam for a sold-out stadium of 45,000 people in Detroit. After I beat Ricochet in the most viral match in WWE history, I’m immediately hopping on a jet & flying to Dallas to watch Jake Paul knock out Nate Diaz… these are the moments.”

With Jake gearing up for his eighth professional fight, and Logan making a name for himself as a WWE wrestler, it’s fair to say the Paul brothers are definitely at the top of their game at the moment.

There’s absolutely no telling what the ceiling may be for the two internet sensations.