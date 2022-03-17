Logan Paul reveals “vulnerable” text message Jake Paul sent him about his actions

Logan Paul and Jake Paul might be the most famous brothers on the internet, for better or for worse. While Jake isn’t afraid of having public spats with just about anyone, he did leave himself a bit vulnerable with this seemingly out-of-character message to his older brother.

While Logan has calmed down as he’s grown older, Jake has never shied away from confrontation. He’s in near-constant beef with the likes of Conor McGregor and Dana White, and he isn’t afraid to talk trash to anyone.

He rarely lets his guard down online or in public, which is why it was such a surprise when Logan revealed the text Jake had sent him during an episode of the Impaulsive podcast.

“Dude, Jake sent me a text, I can’t believe it,” he said to co-hosts Mike Majlak and George Janko. “Jake sent me a text the other day, I don’t know if he wants me sharing this, but I don’t care, because I think it’s awesome.”

He said: “ Yo yoo, I want to know how you view me. What you think my strengths are and what my hurtful actions are. I want you to be brutally honest. I’m asking a couple of the most trusted people around me. No rush, you can take your time with it.”

From everything that Jake shares about himself online, many would find it hard to imagine him typing out this message, and even Logan himself seems pretty shocked by it.

Mike said that “there’s more to this story” and George commended Jake for “building on himself.”

Logan didn’t read out his response, though said it was incredibly long, but also said he would be asking his friends the same question as well as calling his little brother a “sick f**k.”

Whether we see this more “vulnerable” side of Jake Paul in public, though, seems unlikely.