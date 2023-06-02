Logan Paul shares how he used Adobe AI to create Prime Lemonade ad

Logan Paul has shared how he used ‘Adobe Firefly generative fill AI’ to create an ad for Prime Hydration’s new Lemonade flavor.

There’s no doubt that AI has become quite popular over the last few months, with companies like Microsoft, Google, and now Adobe integrating it into their programs.

Adobe’s Firefly Generative fill AI has been released into the latest Photoshop beta, giving users the ability to expand, add, and alter images with just a click of a button.

YouTuber and businessman Logan Paul has shared how he’s using Adobe’s new feature to create ads for Prime Hydration.

Logan Paul used Adobe AI to create Prime ad in seconds

Posted to his Twitter account on June 2, Logan Paul said: “AI made this ad for Prime in seconds.”

In the accompanying video, it shows how Logan took a simple picture taken of him and KSI to celebrate the launch of Prime Hydration’s Lemonade flavor and added various aspects to spice it up.

After extending the size of the picture, Logan used generative fill commands like “holding lemon” and “falling lemons” to change his hand, as well as the background of the photo.

While many people are using Photoshop’s generative fill options to edit and create images on the fly, this is one of the first times we’ve seen a content creator show how he uses the budding software.

We’ll have to wait to see how other creators adopt it in the future, and we’ll be sure to let you know as we see them.

