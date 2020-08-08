Logan Paul opens up about Jake Paul FBI investigation

YouTube star Jake Paul has become the talk of the internet, yet again, after his Calabasas mansion was raided by the FBI — and now, older brother Logan Paul has spoken out regarding the incident.

While Jake Paul has boasted a slew of divisive moments throughout his career as an online entertainer, few come close to the bombshell that was an unexpected investigation into his California residence by the Feds.

Paul’s name crossed headlines on August 5, with reports and video footage showing that officers had confiscated a “small militia’s” worth of weapons from the residence, claiming that it was in connection to his appearance in an Arizona looting.

While the exact reason for the raid remains unclear, Logan Paul opened up about the incident during an episode of the ‘imPaulsive’ podcast on August 6 — and he’s just as confused as the rest of us are.

Jake Paul’s home loaded with weapons, according to video from ABC7. Several firearms were seized during the FBI raid on Jake’s mansion this morning. A small militia was at Jake’s home, according to TMZ. What are your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/cDhBdcTocW — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) August 5, 2020

Recounting a humorous conversation with his mother when the news broke, Paul claimed he knows nothing about what incited the raid, in spite of speculation to the contrary from fans.

“I’ll tell you what I know,” Paul began. “I know what you know. I don’t know s**t. I know my brother’s okay, physically, he’s fine. But I’m out of the loop on this one, guys. I have a statement here from Jake’s attorney.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q7uxyA7Ec4k

The statement, as published by TMZ, claimed that Jake would cooperate with authorities regarding their investigation as they gather more information.

“So, it’s like, I don’t know s**t bro,” he continued. “…I checked in on him, he’s fine. It’s a bit of a headache, we’re figuring it out. This story will unfold, but I want you guys to know that we’re here to support Jake Paul. Hopefully this comes out in a healthy, amicable way for all parties.”

(Topic begins at 4:20)

While neither Logan nor the rest of the world know exactly what’s going on, it looks like the youngest Paul brother has a healthy support system in place as fans watch and wait for further information regarding one of YouTube’s biggest scandals to date.