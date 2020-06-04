Jake Paul criminally charged following looting video in Arizona

Star YouTuber Jake Paul has been charged with criminal trespassing and unlawful assembly following a video in which he accompanies looters and rioters in Arizona.

On May 30, Paul and his friends attended peaceful protests in Scottsdale, Arizona before eventually following people into the Scottsdale Fashion Square mall—where huge crowds stole merchandise and vandalized shops. Although Paul’s camp has been adamant that they took no part in the looting or rioting, they still did participate in the trespassing.

Unsurprisingly, Paul’s team filmed everything as “an effort to share our experience and bring more attention to the anger felt in every neighborhood we traveled through,” as he explained on Twitter.

While hoping for great content, the influencer has now been charged with the aforementioned two misdemeanors, criminal trespassing, and unlawful assembly, since he was easily identified as one of the many still in the mall past its closing time.

In an explanation tweet, he clarified that while primarily there for the peaceful protest and then interests in documenting, he does "not condone violence, looting, or breaking the law."

#BREAKING: YouTuber Jake Paul has been charged with criminal trespassing and unlawful assembly after video shows him alongside looters in Scottsdale. STORY: https://t.co/L5gwQ4sQcA #abc15 pic.twitter.com/5hlCK1dznU — ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) June 4, 2020

It's unclear whether that stance will hold up in a court of law, but it does go against conflicting rumors that he did in fact partake in the looting.