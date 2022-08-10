Logan Paul addresses backlash against his opinion on NOPE movie

After huge backlash on Twitter regarding Logan Paul’s opinion on the Nope movie, he’s taken to Jake Paul’s Impaulsive podcast to address the internet’s “strong reaction”.

Nope is Jordan Peele’s latest creation. It’s a film that explores making a profit out of mystery and the dangers that come from chasing both views and money with little regard for safety. Shortly after it was released, Logan Paul took to Twitter to address his disappointment with the “slow and confusing” film.

The post inspired a plethora of comments and backlash, often stating that he didn’t understand it because the movie is similar to how he conducts himself or that he just didn’t have the IQ to comprehend the film itself. Weeks later, in brother Jake Paul’s Impaulsive podcast, Logan addressed the backlash and explored both why he posted the Tweet in the first place and why the comments were unjustified.

Logan Paul begins by joking that he “formed a strong opinion and the internet had a strong reaction” after his brother explored that people don’t form their own opinions anymore.

Soon after he clarifies that it’s not him trying to cause drama or to attack Jordan Peele in general. He just had “very high expectations” of Nope after the success of Get Out, one of Peele’s most successful titles. Those expectations were shot down and projected his disappointment on Twitter to give his opinion on the film.

Ultimately, as Logan Paul explains in the podcast, the movie is a piece of art and, since art is ultimately subjective, everyone is entitled to their own opinions. He goes on to explain that “opinions don’t matter” when it comes to film or art in general, all he was trying to do was start a conversation about what he saw.

One of the more prominent aspects of the backlash was attacking Logan Paul’s intellect, simply saying he didn’t like it because he didn’t get it. Paul went on to explain that all he tried to do was begin a conversation and that there was “no need to attack intellect”. The comments were so frequent that Paul revealed he was “tempted to offer every single one of the people who called me dumb ten thousand dollars if they can prove they have a higher IQ than me”.

The backlash was primarily focused on Logan Paul as a person rather than the film itself and Paul was sure to address such issues with the response of his opinion on the Nope film.