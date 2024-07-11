Logan Paul remade one of the best comedy movies of all time, and it’s as bad as you think

Logan Paul may be better known as an influencer, a fighter, and a YouTube star, but he made a movie once. Not a good one, mind you, but a movie nonetheless.

Way back in 2019, a very different looking Paul made the film Airplane Mode. Sadly, it’s even more lackluster than his boxing record, which is saying something.

But, that’s what you get when you try and touch one of the best movies ever made and turn it into a messy, cringeworthy, modern comedy.

While you wait for Logan Paul’s next fight, here’s all you need to know about Airplane Mode, why it’s a crime against comedy, and how you can watch it if you really want to.

What is Airplane Mode about?

Airplane Mode leans into influencer culture in a big way. It tells the story of Logan, a young man who’s afraid of flying who finds his first ever flight made all the worse by his careless fellow passengers.

Gravitas Ventures

A plane full of influencers would be anyone’s idea of a nightmare anyway. But, when they all refuse to turn their precious phones onto airplane mode, the plane’s systems go haywire and the pilots are electrocuted.

Amid this chaos, Logan’s foreign exchange brother, Juanpa Zurita, is trying to lose his virginity by any means possible. Oh, and there’s a Russian psycho killer on the loose, too.

The movie stars 23 famous YouTubers, including but not limited to Lauren Swickard, Lele Pons, Andrew Bachelor, Amanda Cherry, Brittany Furlan, and Vitaly Zdorovetskiy.

A cheap imitation of a comedy classic

Airplane Mode is a riff on the 1980 movie, Airplane (stylized as Airplane!). That film is rightly regarded as a comedy classic.

The original film, starring Leslie Nielsen, Julie Hagerty, and Robert Hays, uses slapstick humor, clever puns, and silly one-liners to tell the story of a plane heading for a crash landing due to a bout of food poisoning.

It takes a sharp mind to do such ridiculous comedy right. It’s something writer/directors Jim Abrahams, David Zucker, and Jerry Zucker achieve perfectly.

Sadly, the same can’t be said for the team behind Airplane Mode. Instead of witty humor and impressive physical comedy, the Logan Paul flick relies on crude jokes and influencer fame.

Airplane! produced the iconic line: “Yes, I’m serious, and don’t call me Shirley.” The best Airplane Mode can offer is vomit and loud shouting.

How to watch Airplane Mode

Airplane Mode is free to watch for Prime Video customers. You can also rent it on Apple TV+ for just $1.

It’s also on YouTube, but you’d have to pay a bit more to watch the movie there.

This is not to be confused with another movie called Airplane Mode from 2020. That one’s on Netflix, and is a lot more family-friendly.

That's enough about Airplane Mode now.