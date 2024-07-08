Livvy is “not Dunne yet” as she returns for fifth year at LSU gymnastics

Livvy Dunne announced her official return to LSU for a fifth year of competing for their gymnastics team, and fans couldn’t be more thrilled.

On Monday, July 8, gymnast Livvy Dunne announced to social media that she was ”not Dunne yet” with her gymnastics career at LSU.

In a highlight video of her four-year career with LSU, she shared a letter that read, “Dear LSU, these past four years have changed my life. There’s something about putting on a purple & gold leotard. There’s something about competing in front of 13,000 screaming Tiger fans.”

“There’s something about being pushed by your coaches to be your very best. And, there’s something about being part of a team that made school history.”

“And no matter how many opportunities come my way off the mat, there’s just something about LSU. And that’s why I’m here to say – I’m not Dunne yet.”

Dunne, who helped lead the LSU Tigers to an NCAA championship title in April, ended her announcement stating, “Here’s to year 5, baby,” as this upcoming year will be her fifth and final year of eligibility.

Fans of Dunne’s couldn’t have been happier to hear her news. Many commented on her post by congratulating her, while others agreed that “real athletes do 5 years.”

Though Dunne mentioned how the opportunities she’s been given “off the mat” don’t compare to competing for LSU, she continues to lead her fellow collegiate athletes in having one of the highest-paid NIL deals in college athletics.

She even financed ‘The Livvy Fund’ with her earnings. The organization aims to provide LSU female athletes with exclusive industry tips and connections.” Their website also says that ‘The Livvy Fund’ is the “hub for brands and fans to contribute to and support our Lady Tigers.”

While she continues to make a difference for college athletes with her fame and high earnings, Dunne will prepare for the last year of competing for the LSU Tigers – an opportunity that she has not taken for granted.