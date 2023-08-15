Olivia Dunne is financing ‘The Livvy Fund’ with a new line of trading cards

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne was just offered a new NIL deal and is going to use it to help finance her foundation, ‘The Livvy Fund.’

Elite gymnast and LSU Tiger athlete Olivia Dunne has the second-highest NIL deal in college athletics, as Bronny James has her beat for the most NIL earnings.

Not only does Dunne get to reap the benefits of her talents, but she has also made the effort to finance her foundation ‘The Livvy Fund’ with what her “name, image, and likeness” deals have provided her thus far.

Though Dunne has quite a few NIL deals with brands like American Eagle, Body Armor, and Motorola, she was most recently given an exclusive opportunity to partner with Leaf Trading Cards, providing her with even more finances for her foundation.

Instagram: livvydunne Olivia Dunne has been offered multiple NIL deals from various worldwide brands.

Olivia Dunne is hailed as an “inspiration to aspiring athletes” by Leaf’s director of marketing

Dunne’s NIL earnings have reached a staggering $3.3 million, thanks to her popularity, social media presence, and her athletic talent.

As part of her most recent deal with Leaf Trading Cards, Dunne will be featured on trading cards of her most iconic moments in gymnastics.

After signing their deal in December, Leaf Trading Cards released a statement regarding the LSU gymnast, saying, “Olivia Dunne has proven herself to be a trailblazing figure in the gymnastics realm.”

Instagram: livvydunne LSU Tiger and elite gymnast Olivia Dunne competing on bars.

Leaf’s director of marketing CJ Breen continued, “With numerous accolades and a passionate global fan base, she has solidified her place as a true inspiration to aspiring athletes and enthusiasts alike.”

Dunne commented on her decision-making when choosing who to collaborate with and represent, saying it’s important to be “picky” with brand deals and that, “There’s no problem in saying no to brands if it doesn’t feel right to you.”

Though Dunne could easily hoard all her earnings, she has humbly founded ‘The Livvy Fund’ where her NIL earnings help to provide stability and business opportunities for LSU Tiger athletes. So not only is she getting rich, but she’s also helping to lead her teammates and peers to riches and stability as well.

Instagram: livvydunne Olivia Dunne has used her NIL deal earnings to finance ‘The Livvy Fund.’

What is ‘The Livvy Fund?’

‘The Livvy Fund’ was founded in early July of this year. Dunne created the foundation to provide LSU athletes equitable access to both deals and funds just like she has.

Dunne ensured that her fund was successful by partnering up with On3, which is the college sports and recruiting media company that ranks athletes by their NIL earnings. She also has Accelerator Active Energy on board helping fund her initiative, as the energy drink brand was already in business with Dunne from offering her a NIL deal.

In addition to the brands that have financed ‘The Livvy Fund,’ fans are also able to contribute any amount in donations to help support the LSU Tigers. However, Dunne has said that simply “spreading the word” will help, as she hopes that in doing so, her foundation will “take off.”