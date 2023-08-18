Livvy Dunne deletes gym photos after being exposed for photoshop

LSU gymnastics star and social media icon Livvy Dunne has deleted a series of photos from her Instagram account after fans noticed she’d seemingly photoshopped them.

It’s safe to say that Livvy Dunne is the current “it girl” of social media. The influencer boasts a jaw-dropping 4.3 million followers on Instagram and another 7 million on TikTok, and her popularity has only increased over the years since she first gained viral fame in 2021.

On top of her good looks and charm, Livvy is also a division one athlete at Louisiana State University, where she competes in gymnastics. In fact, she’s so popular that she’s had to stop attending classes in person due to “safety” concerns after a horde of fans showed up at one of her competitions.

However, having millions of eyes on you at all times can have its downfalls, as seen in the latest drama that took place after she uploaded a few pics to her Instagram account this August.

Instagram: livvydunne Livvy Dunne is the highest-paid female athlete in the NCAA.

Livvy Dunne exposed for allegedly photoshopping her pictures

In mid-August, both Livvy and LSU Gymnastics posted photos of Dunne competing at a recent meet on Instagram — and eagle-eyed fans noticed a key difference between one of the photos on these separate accounts.

The photo shows an ecstatic Dunne as she celebrates landing a perfect routine… but the pic on LSUgym’s Instagram shows the athlete with a hard-earned gymnast’s build, complete with toned shoulders and an inverted-triangle type body frame.

It looks like Livvy altered the photo before uploading it to her own Instagram account, seemingly photoshopping her shoulders and torso to be smaller in comparison to the original picture.

Instagram: lsugym, livvydunne, teatoktalk The original image (left) vs the supposedly photoshopped image (right), courtesy of TeaTokTalk on Instagram.

Fans were quick to notice this discrepancy and took to the comments section to voice their confusion and displeasure.

“Stop photoshopping,” one user wrote on her most recent post. “You’re ruining the future. And realistic standards. C’mon.”

“Yas, photoshop queen,” another mocked.

Instagram: livvydunne Commenters weren’t happy with the apparent use of photoshop on Dunne’s most recent picture.

Both Dunne and the LSU Gymnastics Instagram have deleted the photos from their accounts — but now, more fans are pointing out possible Photoshop being used in a few of her other pictures, with some noticing that her hair or the scenery around her appears to be warped from possibly using tools like FaceTune.

Thus far, Dunne has yet to publish an official response to the outrage over her apparent use of photoshop, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated right here on Dexerto when, or if, she does.