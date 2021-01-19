 LIRIK proposes new Twitch channel to unify top streamers - Dexerto
LIRIK proposes new Twitch channel to unify top streamers

Published: 19/Jan/2021 3:36

by Brad Norton
Popular Twitch streamer Saqib ‘LIRIK’ Zahid has pitched a new idea that aims to bring all of the biggest personalities together on a unified channel for a good cause. 

LIRIK has long been one of the biggest streamers on Twitch. Closing in on three million followers, his channel ranks as one of the most popular on the Amazon-owned platform. Though in an attempt to help Twitch, he’s willing to help build out an entirely new channel.

When streamers end their broadcasts for the day, more often than not, they’ll look to host someone else. From other big names to up and comers, hosting can be a major boost to any given channel. Whether you have 1,000 viewers or 100,000, sending your audience across injects a healthy dose of viewership.

LIRIK wants to see the hosting feature used in a brand new way. Rather than hosting each other for personal gains, the biggest streamers could all have one unified channel to host instead. Here’s how it would work.

With a fresh channel set up, “all big streamers” would drive their viewers over to it. “The whole purpose” of this newfound channel, according to LIRIK, is “to watch ads.” With potentially thousands of viewers all in one place at any given time, ad revenue would be in a constant flow.

All of this cash piling up would then go to charity, LIRIK explained. “Could maybe even show the [money] in real-time. Could bring all audiences together for one goal.”

“Why not?” LIRIK asked. One major host from a single popular streamer could bring in thousands of dollars for charity. Let alone all of the biggest names working together and consistently sending their viewers over to the ad-based channel.

Obviously, viewers wouldn’t be there for the content. No one wants to sit through hours of ads on end. But even one massive host could be enough to make this pitch worthwhile. It turns out that many other big names are right behind LIRIK in supporting the idea.

“This is why you get paid the big buckos,” G2 esports owner Carlos ‘ocelote’ Rodríguez Santiago replied.

“I love this idea,” popular Destiny 2 streamer ProfessorBroman followed up.

LIRIK made a point that no one would ever actually feature on the channel. Big-name streamers wouldn’t have to promote it or take over the channel in a hosting role. “It is a neutral ground,” he explained. “No one gains clout or anything from the channel. Neutral zone.”

Whether or not Twitch ever gets behind the idea, remains up in the air. It could certainly be a great incentive and a positive space on the streaming platform. 

FaZe Banks confirms long-awaited YouTube return happening “soon”

Published: 19/Jan/2021 3:03 Updated: 19/Jan/2021 3:19

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
FaZe Banks responded to a fan on Twitter and confirmed that his long-awaited YouTube return will happen “soon.”

Richard “Banks” Bengston is best known as one of the founders and owners of FaZe Clan. However, he also had an enormous following on YouTube. Fans loved tuning in to watch his video blogs and entertainment videos.

Sadly, he hasn’t been active on his channel for quite some time. He posted his last batch of videos back in May 2019 and has remained inactive ever since. In August 2020, he even admitted that he might never return to YouTube again.

Now, in a turn of events, it seems like he’s had a change of heart.

He will be returning to YouTube after all. And the best part is, it’ll be happening “soon”. The confirmation occurred in response to a fan who wrote about how much he missed his content.

A Twitter user named Bloodshot wrote, “I should be watching a Banks video blog [right now], but oh well.” Little did he know, it caught Banks’ attention, and he responded accordingly.

“Soon,” said Banks, keeping it short, sharp, and sweet.

It’s only one word, and it’s far from a formal announcement. But it’s still confirmation from the man himself that his long-awaited YouTube return isn’t too far away, which is exciting.

Another fan left a comment, trying to find out more information. “When’s your next upload, my guy?” he said. Unfortunately, he had no luck. Banks dipped out of the conversation after his initial comment and never came back.

Only time will tell when he makes his return. For all we know, it might not be for several months. The key takeaway, though, is that it will happen at some point “soon,” and his fans are very much looking forward to it.