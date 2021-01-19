LIRIK proposes new Twitch channel to unify top streamers - Dexerto

Popular Twitch streamer Saqib ‘LIRIK’ Zahid has pitched a new idea that aims to bring all of the biggest personalities together on a unified channel for a good cause.

LIRIK has long been one of the biggest streamers on Twitch. Closing in on three million followers, his channel ranks as one of the most popular on the Amazon-owned platform. Though in an attempt to help Twitch, he’s willing to help build out an entirely new channel.

When streamers end their broadcasts for the day, more often than not, they’ll look to host someone else. From other big names to up and comers, hosting can be a major boost to any given channel. Whether you have 1,000 viewers or 100,000, sending your audience across injects a healthy dose of viewership.

LIRIK wants to see the hosting feature used in a brand new way. Rather than hosting each other for personal gains, the biggest streamers could all have one unified channel to host instead. Here’s how it would work.

One channel on twitch.. when you go offline you host it. All big streamers push viewers to it, the whole purpose of the channel is to watch ads. All ad revenue goes to charity. Could maybe even show the $ in real time. Could bring all audiences together for one goal. Why not? — Lirik (@LIRIK) January 18, 2021

With a fresh channel set up, “all big streamers” would drive their viewers over to it. “The whole purpose” of this newfound channel, according to LIRIK, is “to watch ads.” With potentially thousands of viewers all in one place at any given time, ad revenue would be in a constant flow.

All of this cash piling up would then go to charity, LIRIK explained. “Could maybe even show the [money] in real-time. Could bring all audiences together for one goal.”

“Why not?” LIRIK asked. One major host from a single popular streamer could bring in thousands of dollars for charity. Let alone all of the biggest names working together and consistently sending their viewers over to the ad-based channel.

Obviously, viewers wouldn’t be there for the content. No one wants to sit through hours of ads on end. But even one massive host could be enough to make this pitch worthwhile. It turns out that many other big names are right behind LIRIK in supporting the idea.

“This is why you get paid the big buckos,” G2 esports owner Carlos ‘ocelote’ Rodríguez Santiago replied.

“I love this idea,” popular Destiny 2 streamer ProfessorBroman followed up.

this is why you get paid the big buckos — CarlosR ocelote (@CarlosR) January 18, 2021

I love this idea — Broman (@Professorbroman) January 18, 2021

LIRIK made a point that no one would ever actually feature on the channel. Big-name streamers wouldn’t have to promote it or take over the channel in a hosting role. “It is a neutral ground,” he explained. “No one gains clout or anything from the channel. Neutral zone.”

Whether or not Twitch ever gets behind the idea, remains up in the air. It could certainly be a great incentive and a positive space on the streaming platform.