Linus Sebastian hits back at complaints about new CEO changes: “Only exists in your head”

Linus Tech Tips Founder Linus Sebastian has hit back at people complaining about changes in content by the new CEO, stating that the alleged changes only exist in the viewer’s head.

On May 18, 2023, Linus Sebastian revealed that he is stepping down as CEO of Linus Media Group to move to a new role within the company.

Since then, viewers have taken to comments on their YouTube videos to complain about changes made by the new LMG boss, with many critiquing the quality of videos.

Linus was quick to hit back at them, however, stating that the changes “only exist in your head” because he’s still the CEO.

Linus hits back at complaints about changes to content

On June 22, a user replied to one of Linus Tech Tips’ latest videos complaining about the “new change” implemented by the CEO, claiming that they have been uploading lower-quality videos.

Linus replied to the comment on YouTube: “I’m sorry, but all of this exists only in your head. The new CEO hasn’t even started yet, and our posting frequency hasn’t changed in the last 8+ years.”

The YouTube star also took to his Twitter page to hit out at the comments. He said: “It’s often remarkable to me the way people suddenly ‘see’ whatever you tell them. I act mad on camera and suddenly I’m an overbearing perfectionist of a boss.

“In 10 years you can count the people dismissed from LMG on your digits. Gotta think critically, y’all.”

The new CEO of Linus Media Group, Terren Tong, begins his position on July 1, 2023, and met Linus by being his former boss when he started his career while working at the Canadian Electronics store, NCIX.

It’s unlikely that many will notice a difference between Linus and the new CEO once the transition is made, as the iconic YouTuber will still be a major part of videos and the creative process of the company.