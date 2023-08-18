Lil Tay’s mom gives update on daughter after viral death hoax

The mother of social media star Lil Tay has given an update on her ongoing custody battle with her child’s father, who is set to pay a quarter-million in back child support.

14-year-old social media star Lil Tay first went viral back in 2018 for flexing copious amounts of cash and luxury homes, seemingly playing an exaggerated character of an overly-indulged rich kid.

Her videos took the internet by storm, with many netizens criticizing the youngster for her irreverent behavior and hypothesizing that her wealth wasn’t really hers.

It wasn’t long afterwards that Tay stepped back from social media and started leading a more private life. However, in August 2023, a message was posted to her Instagram account claiming that both she and her brother had passed away.

The post was later confirmed to be a hoax, with Tay saying in a statement to TMZ that her Instagram account “was compromised by a 3rd party and used to spread jarring misinformation and rumors.”

YouTube: Zach Sang Show Lil Tay is known for her viral videos flexing cash and boasting to the camera about her wealth.

Tay was relatively silent after this — but a statement from her mother’s lawyers was posted to her Instagram account on August 18, which gave the public an update on the current custody arrangement between her folks.

“MacLean Law successfully obtained orders for our client that have enabled her daughter to advance her career,” the firm wrote.

Those orders included her father, Christopher Hope, paying a whopping $275,000 in back child support from 2014, as well as ongoing monthly child support. The orders also place “sole day-to-day and final decision-making powers” in Tay’s interests to her mother, Angela Tian.

Lil Tay will also primarily live with her mother, and the two will be allowed to relocate out of Vancouver if they so wish.

“I have been financially ruined fighting for my daughter’s rights and freedom, which should have never been taken away to begin with,” Tay’s mother said in a statement to TMZ.

“We have won our case in court and my children and I can finally move on from this nightmare. My daughter can pursue and achieve her dreams on her own terms, and we are finally a happy family again, together.”

Thus far, Lil Tay has yet to issue another statement regarding the matter, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated right here at Dexerto if she does.