Lil Tay spotted in public for first time in years after viral death hoax

Social media star Lil Tay was spotted in public for the first time in years after going quiet online and accusing her father of being behind the viral Instagram hoax claiming she had died.

14-year-old influencer Lil Tay has had a tumultuous career. The youngster first gained fame in the late 2010’s for flexing massive amounts of cash and bragging about her supposed wealth in a series of videos that went viral across social media.

However, her claim to fame was quickly questioned as rumors rose that Tay was being “coached” in her videos by her older half-brother and forced to make content by her mother — claims she denied in an interview with Good Morning America.

Tay went quiet online in the midst of a custody battle between her parents in 2018 and has been largely silent since then… until a viral hoax was posted to her Instagram page alleging that both she and her brother had died.

YouTube: Zach Sang Show Lil Tay is known for her viral videos flexing cash and boasting to the camera about her wealth.

Tay refuted these claims shortly afterward, but later alleged that her father had been behind the entire ordeal. Her allegations followed some major news in her parents’ custody battle, wherein her father was ordered to pay a quarter-million in back child support from 2014.

Lil Tay makes first public appearance after claiming father was behind death hoax

Now, Tay has finally been spotted in public after many years of silence and major drama that rocked the internet. Paparazzi followed the young influencer as she made her way out of the LAX airport on September 27, 2023, where she was hounded by questions about the viral death hoax and her accusations against her father.

Tay refused to answer any of these queries and remained stoically silent, dressed in a black hoodie with dark eyeglasses.

Thus far, the situation surrounding Lil Tay remains a mystery, but fans are hopeful that the influencer will open up about her personal life when she feels ready.