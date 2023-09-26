Lil Tay claims father faked her death after viral hoax

Social media star Lil Tay has claimed that her father was behind the viral hoax that convinced the internet she had died back in August in an unexpected statement on Instagram.

On August 9, 2023, fans of 14-year-old social media sensation Lil Tay were shocked to see a post on her Instagram account claiming that she had died.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire’s sudden and tragic passing,” the post read. “We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain.”

The statement also claimed that her brother had died, calling both incidents totally “unexpected.”

However, Tay would later release a statement to TMZ claiming that the entire ordeal was a complete hoax. and that both she and her brother were alive and well.

“My Instagram account was compromised by a 3rd party and used to spread jarring misinformation and rumors regarding me, to the point that even my name was wrong,” the statement said. “My legal name is Tay Tian, not ‘Claire Hope.’”

Since then, Tay has been living primarily with her mother, who has “sole day-to-day and final decision-making powers” for her daughter. Her father has also been ordered to pay $275,000 in back child support from 2014.

Lil Tay says her father was allegedly behind viral death hoax

Now, another major bombshell has been dropped in this ongoing saga. In an Instagram stories post on September 26, Tay claimed that her father was actually the one behind the death hoax that took social media by storm.

“My abusive, racist, misogynistic, woman-beating father faked my death,” Tay supposedly wrote, attached with a photo of her dad and his full legal name.

Instagram: Lil Tay

That’s not all; Tay’s entire Instagram page has seemingly been wiped clean, leaving only the fake post revealing Tay’s faked death from last month.

Instagram: liltay

At the time of writing, no further information has been revealed about the situation, but we’ll make sure to keep you updated right here on Dexerto.