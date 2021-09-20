Lil Nas X roasts viral TikTok claiming he “sold his soul” for success

Lil Nas X roasted a viral TikTok video in which an aspiring music artist claims he “sold his soul for success” by making a parody video of his own, and it’s blowing up on social media.

In July 2021, Lil Nas X blew up on TikTok after people made videos poking fun at his ‘Satan Shoes,’ which contained a drop of his own blood.

He was in good spirits about it all, and even joined in the trend.

Now he’s taking over the platform yet again after parodying a viral TikTok video in which a girl trying to kick-start her own music career claims Lil Nas X “sold his soul” for success.

The video starts off with the girl introducing herself.

“My life f**king sucks. I’m an artist from the middle of nowhere. I’ve never gotten lucky or had any overnight success because I refuse to sell my soul,” she said.

However, when she says “I refuse to sell my soul,” her video shows a clip of Lil Nas X turning into a demon, implying he’s guilty of doing that. Then, she begs people to stream her song so it can get to one million plays.

Eventually, the video caught Lil Nas X’s attention. He clapped back with a parody video of his own in which he imitates her and says things to try and earn people’s sympathy – which is what she was accused of doing.

“My life f**king sucks. I live in the middle of nowhere. My baby’s father’s left so I’m a single mother raising a child by myself,” he said.

After that, he goes off on a tangent and makes hilarious tongue-in-cheek references to himself. He claims people think he worships the devil because he “let Satan smash him” and only go to his concerts to make fun of him.

The original video pulled 15 million views in a month. However, Lil Nas X’s video is a third of the way there in less than a day.

So, if you do want to try and take down Lil Nas X, you have to make sure it’s a big hit.