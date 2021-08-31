Lil Nas X and Tony Hawk are breaking the internet with hilarious viral TikTok video

After calling out the internet for having “double standards” over their reaction to Tony Hawk’s blood-infused skateboard, Lil Nas X teamed up with the skating legend in a viral TikTok video.

Lil Nas X received a lot of flak for releasing custom Nike Air Max 97 sneakers that contained a drop of human blood.

So, when he saw that Tony Hawk wasn’t getting anywhere near as much backlash for releasing skateboards infused with his own blood, he called out the internet for having “double standards.”

But while many expected this could lead to a feud between them, it turns out the opposite has happened; they teamed up and posted a hilarious TikTok video that’s gone viral.

The video starts with Lil Nas X standing on top of a skate ramp holding Tony Hawk’s new skateboard, telling viewers he’s planning to bust out some tricks, including the classic McTwist.

However, right before he launches himself onto the ramp, the camera cuts to Tony Hawk — not very well, which is clearly part of the comedy of it all — who happens to be wearing the same helmet and clothes.

He then proceeds to perform all of the tricks, and when he finally returns to the starting position, the camera cuts back to Lil Nas X in the same way. “And that’s how you skateboard. Thank you!” he said while strutting.

Mutual fans cannot get enough of the video. It’s already been viewed more than 4 million times on TikTok and another 2 million times on Twitter, and the numbers keep on rising with every share, re-post, and retweet.

People commended them for putting their differences aside and showing the world that “skateboarding transcends drama” with a wholesome twist.