Lil Nas X takes over TikTok with videos about his ‘Satan Shoes’ court case

Rapper Lil Nas X has been going viral on TikTok thanks to his videos poking fun at the upcoming court date for a lawsuit over his controversial Nike ‘Satan Shoes.’

Lil Nas X became a global sensation in 2019 when his song ‘Old Town Road’ went insanely viral on TikTok, and beyond. So much so, that the music video for the hit has over 750 million views on YouTube at the time of writing. Since then he has gone on to produce a range of tracks and collaborate with some huge celebrities.

In March 2021, the star released one of his biggest hits since ‘Old Town Road,’ Call Me By Your Name, which promptly went viral on TikTok and YouTube. However, the song and accompanying music video did get a substantial amount of backlash from people who claimed it encouraged devil worshipping.

In April, the rapper also released unauthorized custom Nike ‘Satan Shoes’ for fans to purchase, inspired by the premise of his new single. This landed him in some legal trouble with Nike, and he’s reportedly soon to be appearing in court over the dispute.

Lil Nas X will face Nike in court on Monday… The company is suing him over unauthorized “Satan Shoes” he released for $1,098 in April. pic.twitter.com/UlD6EdBO31 — Rap Updates Tv (@RapUpdatesTv) July 16, 2021

However, the rapper seems to be in relatively good spirits about it, as he’s been taking over TikTok with memes about the approaching court case.

In one viral video with over 11 million views and 3 million likes, he wrote: “When you have court on Monday over Satan Shoes and might go to jail but your label tells you to keep making TikToks,” dancing in the background.

In another, he makes reference to the fact that there was actually a single drop of human blood in each shoe, as part of the theme that tied in with the new release.

The star racked up over 20 million views with just a few videos about the topic, and fans have been loving his take on the bizarre situation.