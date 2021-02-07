Logo
Kylie Jenner under fire for calling Caitlyn ‘Dad’ in YouTube video

Published: 7/Feb/2021 20:19

by Charlotte Colombo
YouTube: Caitlyn Jenner

Kylie Jenner has received backlash from fans for calling her parent Caitlyn Jenner ‘Dad’ in a new YouTube video.

The makeup mogul, 23, did Caitlyn’s makeup for a video for her YouTube channel. Advertising the video to fans, Kylie said on her Instagram story: “Watch me do my dad’s makeup.” She also refers to Caitlyn as her dad several times in the video, such as when she said: “This is going to be the first time that I ever do my dad’s makeup.”

This caused Kylie to receive criticism from fans, with many accusing her of being transphobic and misgendering Caitlyn. One YouTube user said that “calling [Caitlyn] a male name is wrong,” while another fan on the platform asked: “Are you seriously still calling her “dad”?  Makes me so uncomfortable.”

Over on Twitter, one fan said to Kylie that they think that it’s “wrong and disgusting that [she] used the wrong pronoun knowing that Caitlyn is [her] mom.”

However, other fans moved to defend Kylie, with one fan on YouTube revealing that despite their own transition, “my kids still call me Daddy.” The fan continued: “Everyone is different and should do what works for them.”

In the video itself, Caitlyn clarified that while she goes by she/her pronouns, she still prefers to be called ‘Dad’ by her daughters. She said that letting Kendall and Kylie continue to call her ‘Dad’ was “one of the best decisions [she’s] made.”

“Sometimes the [LGBTQ+] community can be pretty tough, especially when it comes to pronouns and everyone has an opinion,” she said. “But I knew from the beginning that I had to do [my transition] my way and in a way that works for me.”

She continued: “Some might say I’m the ‘mother’, but I disagree. I’m the dad. I’ve been a dad the whole way, and I will be their father until the day I die.”

This video comes after Caitlyn, 71,  reveals that she is closer to youngest child Kylie than she is to her nine other children. The retired decathlete revealed during a podcast interview that her and Kylie have weekly dinner dates. Explaining that her other child Kendall, 25,  is “harder to figure out,” Caitlyn admitted that Kylie is “more of an open book.”

As well as Kendall and Kylie, Caitlyn helped to raise stepchildren Kim, Khloe and Kourtney during her marriage to Kris Jenner. Caitlyn also has four other children from previous marriages, including Burt, 42, Cassandra, 40, Brandon, 39, and Brody, 37.

How to reply to TikTok comments with a video

Published: 7/Feb/2021 18:10

by Georgina Smith
TikTok logo on phone screen
Pixabay: olbergeron

Replying to comments via videos on TikTok allows you to easily respond to people’s questions about your content, and makes it easy for users to find out a new video’s context 

Since TikTok started growing in popularity, the company has added a variety of different features that makes creating content a lot easier, and helps users better engage with the people that they are following.

Collaborating with other users has also become a lot more customizable, as the app promotes content worked on by multiple people, such as through Stitches and Duets, to help aid the discoverability of new users.

While scrolling through your For You Page, you may have encountered videos that contain a comment in a white box. This comment is interactive and can be clicked on to find which video it was originally left on.

@barchemistry

Reply to @xxmiselxx tryna be like @cointricktwitch my boy NICO. This shit hard bruh #cocktails #bartender #replytocomments #bartending

♬ original sound – Barchemistry

Many creators use this feature to answers their followers’ questions or concerns, as well as using it as a request feature. It helps viewers quickly catch on to what the TikTok is about, and connects previous videos to the new one.

If you want to try this feature out for yourself, the process is simple.

How to put a comment in a video on TikTok:

  1. Tap on the comment you want to reply to (on one of your own videos)
  2. Press the pink circle camera icon to the left of the typing box to film your response
  3. After you’ve recorded your response, drag the comment sticker to position it
  4. Click “next,” and then click “post” to upload your response

The video will appear as a reply under the comment on your original video, so the person you are replying to will be able to see it.

Users who come across your video on their For You Page will be able to click on the comment to navigate to the original video where the comment was posted, so they are able to pick up the context of the new video if needed.

The handy feature has made engaging with the comment section much easier for both creators and viewers.