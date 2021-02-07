Kylie Jenner under fire for calling Caitlyn ‘Dad’ in YouTube video

Kylie Jenner has received backlash from fans for calling her parent Caitlyn Jenner ‘Dad’ in a new YouTube video.

The makeup mogul, 23, did Caitlyn’s makeup for a video for her YouTube channel. Advertising the video to fans, Kylie said on her Instagram story: “Watch me do my dad’s makeup.” She also refers to Caitlyn as her dad several times in the video, such as when she said: “This is going to be the first time that I ever do my dad’s makeup.”

This caused Kylie to receive criticism from fans, with many accusing her of being transphobic and misgendering Caitlyn. One YouTube user said that “calling [Caitlyn] a male name is wrong,” while another fan on the platform asked: “Are you seriously still calling her “dad”? Makes me so uncomfortable.”

Over on Twitter, one fan said to Kylie that they think that it’s “wrong and disgusting that [she] used the wrong pronoun knowing that Caitlyn is [her] mom.”

However, other fans moved to defend Kylie, with one fan on YouTube revealing that despite their own transition, “my kids still call me Daddy.” The fan continued: “Everyone is different and should do what works for them.”

In the video itself, Caitlyn clarified that while she goes by she/her pronouns, she still prefers to be called ‘Dad’ by her daughters. She said that letting Kendall and Kylie continue to call her ‘Dad’ was “one of the best decisions [she’s] made.”

“Sometimes the [LGBTQ+] community can be pretty tough, especially when it comes to pronouns and everyone has an opinion,” she said. “But I knew from the beginning that I had to do [my transition] my way and in a way that works for me.”

She continued: “Some might say I’m the ‘mother’, but I disagree. I’m the dad. I’ve been a dad the whole way, and I will be their father until the day I die.”

This video comes after Caitlyn, 71, reveals that she is closer to youngest child Kylie than she is to her nine other children. The retired decathlete revealed during a podcast interview that her and Kylie have weekly dinner dates. Explaining that her other child Kendall, 25, is “harder to figure out,” Caitlyn admitted that Kylie is “more of an open book.”

As well as Kendall and Kylie, Caitlyn helped to raise stepchildren Kim, Khloe and Kourtney during her marriage to Kris Jenner. Caitlyn also has four other children from previous marriages, including Burt, 42, Cassandra, 40, Brandon, 39, and Brody, 37.