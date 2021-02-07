How to reply to TikTok comments with a video

Replying to comments via videos on TikTok allows you to easily respond to people’s questions about your content, and makes it easy for users to find out a new video’s context

Since TikTok started growing in popularity, the company has added a variety of different features that makes creating content a lot easier, and helps users better engage with the people that they are following.

Collaborating with other users has also become a lot more customizable, as the app promotes content worked on by multiple people, such as through Stitches and Duets, to help aid the discoverability of new users.

While scrolling through your For You Page, you may have encountered videos that contain a comment in a white box. This comment is interactive and can be clicked on to find which video it was originally left on.

Many creators use this feature to answers their followers’ questions or concerns, as well as using it as a request feature. It helps viewers quickly catch on to what the TikTok is about, and connects previous videos to the new one.

If you want to try this feature out for yourself, the process is simple.

How to put a comment in a video on TikTok:

Tap on the comment you want to reply to (on one of your own videos) Press the pink circle camera icon to the left of the typing box to film your response After you’ve recorded your response, drag the comment sticker to position it Click “next,” and then click “post” to upload your response

The video will appear as a reply under the comment on your original video, so the person you are replying to will be able to see it.

Users who come across your video on their For You Page will be able to click on the comment to navigate to the original video where the comment was posted, so they are able to pick up the context of the new video if needed.

The handy feature has made engaging with the comment section much easier for both creators and viewers.