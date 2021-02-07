Logo
How to reply to TikTok comments with a video

Published: 7/Feb/2021 18:10

by Georgina Smith
Replying to comments via videos on TikTok allows you to easily respond to people’s questions about your content, and makes it easy for users to find out a new video’s context 

Since TikTok started growing in popularity, the company has added a variety of different features that makes creating content a lot easier, and helps users better engage with the people that they are following.

Collaborating with other users has also become a lot more customizable, as the app promotes content worked on by multiple people, such as through Stitches and Duets, to help aid the discoverability of new users.

While scrolling through your For You Page, you may have encountered videos that contain a comment in a white box. This comment is interactive and can be clicked on to find which video it was originally left on.

Many creators use this feature to answers their followers’ questions or concerns, as well as using it as a request feature. It helps viewers quickly catch on to what the TikTok is about, and connects previous videos to the new one.

If you want to try this feature out for yourself, the process is simple.

How to put a comment in a video on TikTok:

  1. Tap on the comment you want to reply to (on one of your own videos)
  2. Press the pink circle camera icon to the left of the typing box to film your response
  3. After you’ve recorded your response, drag the comment sticker to position it
  4. Click “next,” and then click “post” to upload your response

The video will appear as a reply under the comment on your original video, so the person you are replying to will be able to see it.

Users who come across your video on their For You Page will be able to click on the comment to navigate to the original video where the comment was posted, so they are able to pick up the context of the new video if needed.

The handy feature has made engaging with the comment section much easier for both creators and viewers.

How to go live on TikTok

Published: 22/Jan/2021 15:17

by Georgina Smith
Going live on TikTok is a great way to connect with your TikTok followers, but there are a few requirements that need to be met before a user is permitted to live stream.

If you’ve been on TikTok for any extended period of time, you may have scrolled past, and even watched a live stream or two when they pop up on your For You Page.

While it can be a chance for hugely popular creators to connect with thousands of followers at the same time, it is not only for big influencers. A good portion of the TikTok userbase has the ability to live stream, though it is not available to users immediately upon downloading the app.

There are some requirements that need to be met in order for the average user to be able to live stream, relating to your age and follower count.

TikTok live requirements:

In order to be able to live stream, your TikTok account must meet the following requirements:

  • Have more than 1000 followers
  • Be at least 16 years old.

If you’ve met these standards the option to live stream should be available, and if you’ve only recently met the requirements then the option should appear soon.

How do you go live on TikTok?

Once you have met the requirements for being able to go live, the process of actually streaming is pretty simple.

  1. Launch TikTok, and press the plus button at the bottom-center of your screen.
  2. Under the red record button, select the option labeled ‘live.’
  3. Enter a title for your live.
  4. Tap ‘go live’ to start the stream.

Once live viewers will be able to talk to you via live chat, making communication much more instant. It also gives you an opportunity to delve into longer content, like storytimes for example, that TikTok’s usual one-minute video limit doesn’t give you.

While not everyone can go live right off the bat, the threshold for being able to is still relatively low, and can serve as a great way to communicate with your followers.