Kyedae might shave her head before cancer treatment and wants other streamers to join in

Kyedae is contemplating shaving her head ahead of her cancer treatment, and wants to recruit other streamers to shave their heads with her, including tarik, 39daph, and TenZ.

Kyedae, one of the most popular Valorant streamers, was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, she revealed earlier this month. And like many patients going into cancer treatment Kyedae has a difficult choice to make before even starting.

According to sources like NHS inform, not all cancer treatment methods cause hair loss, but it is a serious consideration one has to make before starting such treatment. Kyedae did discuss this topic with a specialist, too.

Article continues after ad

Seeing one’s hair shedding in the middle of treatment can be demotivating and the treatment requires a lot of mental and physical strength.

Kyedae revealed though, that she is considering shaving it before it starts falling out on its own, possibly even during a stream. Furthermore, the Valorant streamer is inviting other streamers like tarik, TenZ, and 39daph to shave their head with her.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The streamer also commented that “hair loss begins 2 to 4 weeks from now”, and that doctors said she will lose about “40% of her hair” because she will be using a cold cap, which is a technology that reduces hair loss during such treatments.

Article continues after ad

Kyedae speaks up about shaving her head

On her stream, Kyedae bounced these ideas off her chat. The comment section on YouTube for the clip is filled with support for her and advice from people who had to go through chemotherapy.

“Morale is super important during treatment, you don’t want to wake up one day scratch your head and a clump of hair falls out, not to mention depending on your treatment plan as time goes on you just become exhausted to the point that holding your head up is tiring, just shave it,” advises one viewer.

Kyedae continues to wow fans with her attitude, even poking fun at her diagnosis in her award speech at Streamer Awards.