Mizkif, 39daph, others shave their heads to support Kyedae amid cancer treatment

Content creator and streamer Mizkif decided to shave his head live on stream, doing so as a show of support and solidarity for Kyedae, who was recently diagnosed with cancer and is now beginning treatment.

Just last month, Kyedae announced she had been diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, a form of cancer of the blood and bone marrow, and would be starting treatment for the illness in the coming weeks.

As part of the cancer treatment, Kyedae revealed that she would begin losing her hair. The content creator told fans that she is considering shaving it before it starts falling out on its own. Possibly even during a stream.

Furthermore, the Valorant streamer invited other popular content creators like tarik, TenZ, and 39daph to shave their heads with her.

On April 15, Kyedae uploaded a photo to Twitter, revealing that she had shaved her head and that Daph had joined her in the process.

The image has garnered major attention, with fans of both streamers applauding their bravery and offering up further support to Kyedae as she begins her cancer treatment process.

Mizkif shaves head to show support for Kyedae’s cancer diagnosis

In light of this, fellow content creator Mizkif also decided to shave his head in support of Kyedae, the streamer doing so live in front of his viewers and chat.

During his Twitch stream, Mizkif shaved off all of his hair, the final product is attached in the Twitch clip below.

It’s unclear just yet who else might join the cause and show their support for Kyedae as she battles cancer. However, we’ll be sure to keep you updated if any other content creators choose to shave their heads and stand in solidarity with her.

