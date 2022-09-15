KSI challenges Dillon Danis to hilarious bet in case of possible boxing match

British YouTuber, rapper, and boxer KSI has challenged MMA fighter Dillon Danis to a hilarious bet, saying if two ever step in the ring together, the loser has to shave their head.

Following on from his monumental two fights in the same night, KSI is looking to step back in the ring come January.

There are all sorts of rumors suggesting that KSI could be touching gloves with the likes of Andrew Tate, Tommy Fury, or even Tyron Woodley in his next bout.

However, things are certainly getting heated between the YouTube star and MMA fighter Dillon Danis, with the two having a back-and-forth feud on Twitter.

Now, KSI has suggested a hilarious bet if the two ever fight, with the loser having to shave their head in the ring.

KSI suggests hilarious fight bet with Dillon Danis

Dillon Danis and KSI have been arguing quite a bit on Twitter in the last couple of weeks, with the two throwing various insults at one another.

On September 15 it was no different, as KSI provoked Danis with another tweet. “Anything you wanna say to me today p***y,” he asked. Dillon answered back: “What should be on the line if we fight, you numpty?”

The YouTuber responded by challenging Dannis to a bizarre bet, where the loser of their potential bout lets the winner shave their head.

“Loser must let the winner shave his head in the ring after the fight,” KSI replied.

KSI’s next fight is expected to be sometime in January, where we might be seeing former rival and business partner Logan Paul on the same fight card.

It’s unclear who we’ll be seeing ‘The Nightmare’ face off against. Till his next opponent is announced, fans are having an absolute blast seeing the tension build with Dillon Danis.