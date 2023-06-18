Kick streamer insults his friend’s deceased dad on Father’s Day

Content creator and streamer Ac7ionMann is under fire for making fun of another streamer’s dead father live on Kick.

During a Just Chatting live on Kick, streamer Ac7ionMann became irate when another streamer and ex-friend of his, Heelmike, tuned into the stream.

Placing a bet of $100,000 on a boxing match between the pair, Ac7ionMann kept getting angrier about the situation and asked Mike to FaceTime him on stream.

Once Mike made the call, the streamer went as far as saying “God took your dad cuz you’re a b****“ while still live.

Streamer Ac7ionMann under fire after making dead dad “jokes”

During the almost 7-hour live stream, Ac7ionMann rants for almost two hours about fellow streamer Heelmike’s content and unwillingness to “get into the ring” with him to settle their conflict.

While drinking, dancing, smoking, and listening to music, the creator appears to get more upset as the night goes on.

At one point the streamer references someone named Alex in the chat for canceling their sub and states “I hope you die in a car accident, so why would you canceling your sub bother me?”

Alongside making references aimed at women having an easier time in the world for being female, and saying “You guys ever maybe think I’m not that good of a guy? That ever run across your mind?”

At about the four-hour mark, Ac7ionMann begins talking about Mike’s views and content creation, stating “That guy’s a p****” and when asked what he thinks of his content, he farts.

From there it only escalates as he mentions that the other streamer cants out view him with a month’s head start, laughing hysterically after making the comment. Ac7ionMann then shows the DMs between him and Mike, showing he attempted to apologize at one point and bury the hatchet, but Mike never replied.

Once Mike decides to join a FaceTiime call, the aggression escalates to the highest degree, where we can see Ac7ionMann screaming for the streamer to get into the ring, refusing to let Mike respond, and repeatedly bashing the other streamer about his father being dead.

“You get out-viewed every day, and your dad is fucking dead cuz you’re a f****** loser alcoholic,” Ac7ionMann says after Mike calls him a loser. The video only escalates from here, as the streamer screams into the phone without allowing Mike an opportunity to speak.

Mike responded to the conflict on Twitter, sharing a screenshot of their DMs and saying “Nothing like the pedofile @Ac7ionMann making dead dad jokes on stream about my father. There is a reason me and zherka cut you off. Theres a reason you grind 100 hours weekly and have no kick deal. You are alone. Praying for you. You are lost.”