PS4 and PS5 consoles are getting rid of Twitter/X integration

Sony will soon remove Twitter/X integration from PS4 and PS5, which means sharing screenshots and gameplay straight from the consoles will be a thing of the past.

Since the PS4 era, sharing screenshots and gameplay clips directly from the console to Twitter has been a staple for many players. But this simple and effective way of uploading content received a blow earlier this year when Microsoft removed the functionality from Xbox hardware.

Most notably, the move came in the months following Elon Musk’s takeover and rebranding of the popular social media platform.

Twitter’s recent implementation of pricey API fees for third-party developers contributed to the decision to axe integration from Microsoft-branded consoles. In one week’s time, Sony will be following suit.

Sony is removing Twitter/X integration from PS4 and PS5 consoles

As spotted by Wario64, PlayStation is slowly rolling out notifications to account users about an upcoming PlayStation Communities change. According to the message, starting on November 13, 2023, PlayStation owners will no longer be able to share content from their consoles to Twitter/X.

The notification reads in part: “This includes the ability to view any content published on X on PS5/PS4, and the ability to post and view content, trophies, and other gameplay-related activities on X directly from PS5/PS4.”

Similar to how Xbox users can still share content from the Xbox App, PlayStation players will be able to share whatever they like straight from the PS App. But the days of automatically marking a screenshot with #PS5Share will soon be long gone.

Fan responses seem to range from disappointment to confusion that such functionality existed in the first place. Wrote one user beneath the Wario64 post, “They cooked this app and now we can’t post any clips or highlights, thanks Elon.” A similar comment reads, “Another L from Elon.”

Needless to say, this marks another blow to the usability of what many once considered the favored social media app.