Khloe Kardashian teases Love Is Blind appearance with her sisters

Khloe Kardashian just pitched a reality TV crossover idea that Love Is Blind fans are definitely here for.

A part of a very famous family, Khloe Kardashian is most known for starring in reality TV shows including Keeping Up With The Kardashians and The Kardashians.

Season 3 of The Kardashians is expected to release on Hulu on May 25th of this year.

But, a recent photo and social media comment has fans thinking that she may be interested in adding another popular reality tv show to her roster.

What did Khloe Kardashian say about Love Is Blind?

Khloe took to Instagram a few days ago to share a photo with Alexa Lemieux from Season 3 of Love Is Blind.

She captioned the photo and wrote, “I think some of us single K sisters should go on LIB. What do you think?”

Fans instantly responded and commented their support for the idea under the post.

One fan wrote, “We all vote a celebrity LIB season @loveisblindnetflix.”

Nancy Rodriguez from Season 3 of Love Is Blind also chimed in and wrote, “The best collab!”

This idea isn’t very far-fetched. Khloe’s sister Kim Kardashian has publicly shared her love of the series and has tweeted about both Season 2 and 3.

Kourtney Kardashian is in a relationship with music artist Travis Barker, and Kylie Jenner recently started dating actor Timothée Chalamet.

This means that Khloe, Kim, and Kendall Jenner are the only single ladies in the family.

Khloe has not specified if a Kardashian appearance on the next season of Love Is Blind is actually in the works and Netflix has not responded to the rumor. To stay updated on all things Love Is Blind and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.