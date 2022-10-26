KFC workers face backlash on TikTok after being caught licking chicken pieces

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at [email protected]

Several KFC workers are under fire after a viral TikTok video showed them licking fried chicken and throwing food around.

A group of Australian KFC workers were filmed licking pieces of fried chicken, grabbing handfuls of lettuce and messing with food.

In the original TikTok video, a young employee appeared to be putting her mouth to a tray of chicken before bursting out laughing.

The rest of the staff members were seen grabbing handfuls of food, like fries, lettuce and fried chicken, and throwing them around the kitchen.

One employee was filmed licking and biting into cooked chicken, while others were shown eating chicken pieces, and biting into lettuce before letting it fall back into the container.

“POV closing time,” the short clip was captioned, as it went viral with over 470,000 views, before the user who posted the video set their account to private.

KFC workers slammed for “disgusting” video

TikTok users rushed to the comments to slam the workers for mishandling food, with many expressing concern for food and hygiene safety practices.

“Is this what you were doing when I waited an hour for my food?” one questioned. “This is truly disgusting, even if you’re throwing it out,” another wrote.

“This is bloody disgusting, just as well I haven’t bought KFC in years and I certainly won’t in the future,” a third added.

“Nah I’m a HUGE germaphobe, never again even if KFC is so good, I absolutely will not,” someone else shared.

Others urged KFC to take action, saying they were sending the footage to head office.

“Sending this to head office,” one commented. “KFC better deal with this or I’m never eating there again,” another said.

“Did somebody say ‘you’re fired,'” a third quipped.

At the time of writing, KFC Australia has not commented on the situation.