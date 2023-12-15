Karl Jobst slams The Completionist’s “sickening” apology and dares him to sue

Karl Jobst slammed The Completionist’s apology video in a scathing 28-minute upload, daring the YouTuber to sue him after his threat of legal action.

In late November, YouTubers Karl Jobst and SomeOrdinaryGamers’ Mutahar accused the charity of fellow creator Jirard ‘The Completionist’ Khalil of withholding funds and failing to report donations.

The duo claimed that The Completionist’s Open Hand Foundation withheld over $60,000 in donations, which were meant to aid charitable organizations researching dementia.

Khalil later uploaded a video responding to these allegations, wherein the YouTuber notably appeared to threaten legal action against Mutahar and Jobst over the ordeal.

“Due to the overwhelming amount of people who have been instructed to file complaints to the IRS and Department of Justice, we understand an audit may be coming,” he said. “And we welcome it. Our legal and financial teams have assured us we have done nothing criminally wrong or illegal.”

YouTube: The Completionist Jirard ‘The Completionist’ Khalil appeared to threaten legal action against SomeOrdinaryGamers’ Mutahar and Karl Jobst in his response video.

While Jobst published a tweet saying he was “prepared to defend [his] statements in court,” he later uploaded another video addressing Khalil’s response, where he minced no words about his thoughts on the situation.

Karl Jobst slams The Completionist’s “worst ever” apology video

In a 28-minute-long video, Jobst went all-in on The Completionist, calling his apology video “terrible” and one of the “worst videos I’ve ever seen,” calling Khalil “manipulative,” and claiming Jirard “blames everyone else.”

He also continued to allege that Khalil had “committed charity fraud,” “stole money,” and claimed the money generated from his charity golf tournament is still “missing.”

He picked apart many of Khalil’s previous charity broadcasts, where the YouTuber claimed that the Open Hand Foundation was working with other major organizations and even one of the “main funding support partners of the University of San Francisco,” calling it a lie “so batsh*t insane, it’s impressive.”

That’s not all; Jobst also welcomed the legal action Khalil appeared to threaten in his response video, calling him a “pathetic b*tch” who “lied to his fans for years.”

“If he feels confident enough, or perhaps stupid enough, to test my claims in court, I will happily oblige him,” Jobst challenged. “…what a buffoon. If Jirard and his family are stupid enough to go after me, I wish them the best of luck.”

It’s worth noting that Jobst also acknowledged the Open Hand Foundation’s $600K donation to the AFTD, saying it was “a really good thing” and “it’s great the money everyone has had entrusted to Jirard over the years is finally going to good use.”

The Completionist has yet to respond to these additional accusations from both Karl Jobst and Mutahar at this time.