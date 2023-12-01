The Completionist’s charity accused of failing to report donations following controversy

The Completionist’s charity organization, The Open Hand Foundation, has been accused by Karl Jobst of failing to report donations. This comes after initial allegations that the charity was withholding funds.

Jirard Khalil, known better by his internet handle The Completionist, has recently come under fire for his involvement in suspected fraud. The Open Hand Foundation, a charity organization run by The Completionist and his family, was the target of an investigation by Karl Jobst and SomeOrdinaryGamers’ Mutahar.

Article continues after ad

In their investigations, both Jobst and Mutahar alleged that The Completionist’s Open Hand Foundation was withholding over $600,000 in donations. The donations in question were raised for Dementia research, primarily via The Completionist’s famous IndieLand charity stream.

Article continues after ad

In a new video published on YouTube, Jobst has reported that “the situation is much worse than we previously let on”. He investigated another revenue stream for the Completionist’s charity and is now accusing The Open Hand Foundation of failing to report donations.

Article continues after ad

The Open Hand Foundation’s charity golf tournament

In Jobst’s video, he reveals that Open Hand hosts a charitable golf tournament in which proceeds are stated to go towards Dementia research. The golf tournament has been running since 2003 and has garnered major sponsorships from companies like Coca-Cola, Pepsi, and Monster Energy.

According to Jobst, this golf tournament “pulls in tens of thousands of dollars in sponsorships a year”. His video included a graphic showing sponsorship packages ranging between $750 to $10,000.

Article continues after ad

The publicly available data collected by Jobst showed that this golf tournament raised between around $30,000 and $60,000 annually in the years ranging from 2014 to 2017.

Article continues after ad

“The interesting thing about the money the golf tournament raises is that it seems to disappear,” Jobst alleged. He went onto explain how this related to his earlier investigation on The Completionist and IndieLand.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

YouTube: Karl Jobst A list of sponsors for one of the golf tournaments contributing to The Open Hand Foundation.

What does this have to do with The Completionist?

Prior to 2018, this golf tournament was the only event raising money for The Open Hand Foundation. When The Completionist’s IndieLand charity stream began, the charity found its second source of donations.

Jobst notes that with the increasing success of IndieLand, and the stable stream of donations from the golf tournament, there should be a tangible impact on The Open Hand Foundation’s filing of charitable earnings. This impact is not seen in Jobst’s data.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“All of the filings from 2019 onwards show the same pattern,” he explains. “Almost all of the revenue raised can be attributed to IndieLand, and hardly anything seems to come from the golf cup. Despite photos clearly showing it has multiple massive sponsors paying up to $10,000 each.”

“Certainly, tens of thousands of dollars at least in donations every single year are going missing,” Jobst claims. “The question is how and where.” He also gives evidence that he believes suggests this was happening before The Completionist established The Open Hand Foundation.

Article continues after ad

“The golf cup was taking in donations without contributing any of the money it raised long before Indie Land even started,” Jobst asserted. “When Indie Land came along, it did the exact same thing. This doesn’t happen by accident.”

Article continues after ad

“I think at this point, I’ve uncovered enough to confidently say that something very criminal is happening with the Open Hand Foundation,” Jobst said before directing his audience to the appropriate authorities for reporting fraud.

Article continues after ad

Both The Completionist and The Open Hand Foundation have yet to publicly respond to Jobst and Mutahar’s initial accusations. While these most recent allegations are quite fresh Jobst claims “they’re burying their head in the sand and ignoring the situation, hoping it blows over”.