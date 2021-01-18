Karl Jacobs stunned after getting 5,000 Twitch subs in 8 minutes - Dexerto

YouTuber and streamer Karl Jacobs got emotional after Dream helped him reach an insane 5000 Twitch subs in just 8 mins, getting him to leave the room while they encouraged as many people to sub as possible.

One of the biggest communities to come out of 2020 has been the Dream SMP crew. The SMP is a survival multiplayer Minecraft server created by hugely popular creator and speedrunner Dream, with a heavy focus on complex roleplay.

Over time the server has managed to rack up a whole host of popular streamers such as the likes of TommyInnit & Quackity, and Karl Jacobs has now become a part of this community along with participating in many of MrBeast’s videos.

Many of these creators get likes and views like no other community, and it’s all thanks to their dedicated fanbase. This was one of those occasions where viewers came out in full force to give one of their favorite creators a nice surprise.

Karl had been streaming with Dream, Sapnap, and a few other members of the group when they decided to tell him to leave the room for around five minutes. He looked rather nervous, but followed instructions and left.

Once the door had shut, they started telling chat to sub to Karl in their masses. “Alright guys, listen. I want him to come back to the most subs, I don’t even know how many. Just literally, if you are ever planning to sub to Karl, sub right now.”

Naturally, the chat started to flood with subs at an insane rate, often totally uninterrupted by any other messages. Dream theorized that it could be insane if the streamer returned and found his original 16,000 subs had gone up to 20,000, but admitted it would be a big task.

Read More: How to get your 2020 Twitch Recap

When Karl returned he was floored by how many subs continued to pour in, and when he saw that he’d gone over 21,000 subs he couldn’t believe it. It took only about 8 minutes for his fans to pour their support in.

“literally i don’t deserve this” you see karl, that’s where you’re wrong because you do deserve it. you are one of the most hardworking streamers. you never fail to make a stream entertaining for everyone. you are so fun to watch and you’re fun to be around because you- pic.twitter.com/6jD0EiF8jh — sav (@quackksav) January 18, 2021

He got a little emotional over just how much support he received, and said “I promise I’m gonna do literally everything to make all those subs earned, and send messages of thanks to fans on his alt Twitter, saying “you guys mean so much to me.”

At a loss for words you guys mean sm to me I love ya sm honestly <3 Thanks for all of your support I cant put to words how much I appreciate it, really.

I cant even fathom so many of u care sm like this its surreal <3<3 — karl too (@honkkarl) January 18, 2021

The feat was certainly an amazing one, with Karl, and even his own viewers, bewildered by the amount of subs they were able to drum up in such a short space of time.