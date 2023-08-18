Karl Jacobs & KreekCraft launch their first Roblox game: Gameshow

Through their game creation company Pixel Playground, well-known Roblox content creator KreekCraft and YouTuber Karl Jacobs have ultimately released their first game, titled Gameshow, on Roblox. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Roblox’s content creators – individuals and teams who convert their imaginations into interactive digital realities – are the source of its creativity. Armed with the Roblox Studio, an efficient game development tool, these creators design and construct virtual worlds across categories, including role-playing adventures, puzzle games, immersive simulations, and social hangouts.

KreekCraft is one of the top content creators on Roblox, known for their humorous videos and organizing thrilling contests within the game. In March 2023, KreekCraft partnered with YouTuber Karl Jacobs to establish Pixel Playground, a game company that would create more immersive games for Roblox users.

After a lengthy delay, the duo has finally released Gameshow on Roblox, a game similar to Squid Game but featuring multiple obstacle courses filled with nostalgia and fun.

Roblox / Pixel Playground The game consists of a series of obstacle courses that players can compete in.

KreekCraft and Karl Jacobs launch Gameshow in Roblox

Gameshow, the first game developed by KreekCraft and Karl Jacobs’ Pixel Playground, is now available on Roblox. KreekCraft announced the official release on a YouTube live stream where he played the game with his followers on August 17, 2023.

At its core, Gameshow is an obby-style game in which players can join or create a party with other users and compete in six or more minigames to become the champion.

The game consists of traditional obstacle courses with a platforming course to leap and climb up rising platforms, a floor is lava-style map, and a treadmill obstacle course where timing is crucial.

If you’d like to check out Gameshow in Roblox, follow these steps:

Open Roblox on your preferred device. Type Gameshow in the search bar. Out of all the search results, select the one with Pixel Playground as the creator. Click the green Play button to launch the experience.

As the game is still in its beta phase, players should anticipate significant amounts of lag and bugs. However, KreekCraft has assured his fans that the Pixel Playground team is addressing the issues and working to improve the gameplay experience.