Kanye delays latest album amid Nicki Minaj dispute

Kanye West delayed his new joint album Vultures with Ty Dolla Sign until 2024, partially as a result of a dispute with Nicki Minaj.

Kanye’s Vultures has been plagued with delays and controversy. Originally, the album (an 18-track joint effort with Ty Dolla Sign) was to be released on December 15, 2023. That didn’t happen, and the set was delayed indefinitely.

The push might have been partially due to Nicki Minaj refusing to clear “New Body,” a song that she and Ye had worked on five years ago. Ye even threatened not to release the album unless the song was cleared. On the album’s official tracklist, Nicki Minaj is mysteriously not credited but Bump J and Lil Durk are on the title track.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

After rumors swirled online, Vultures then shifted its release date to December 31, but now that appears to be a no-go, as well. The music mogul has now delayed the album until the new year.

Good Music Kanye at a Donda album event in Miami

Kanye & Ty Dolla Sign’s Vultures pushed to 2024

Kanye and Ty Dolla Sign’s highly-anticipated Vultures joint album is now expected to hit January 12, 2024. That’s according to the latest report and word from Ye’s team.

Vultures has also been marred by controversy from an unlikely place. The song “Everybody” reportedly samples the Backstreet Boys’ “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back).” Turns out, the boy band did not give clearance to Ye. It’s yet to be seen if the song will continue forward as originally conceived.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The latest album delay follows surprising news that Ye is planning to build a 100,000-acre metropolis in the Middle East and is currently eyeing somewhere in Dubai for the location.

“I just had several meetings last week with superstar Kanye West. We both stayed at the iconic Atlantis The Royal,” luxury real estate agent Marcel Remus told an Arabian newspaper.

With a new album (and a potential city in the works), 2024 is certainly looking up for Kanye.

Article continues after ad

For more entertainment news, keep it locked to Dexerto.