Kanye West plots 100,000-acre ‘Droam’ city in Middle East

Kanye West shared plans to build an immense 100,000-acre city somewhere in the Middle East.

Kanye West infamously reveals plans that never see the light of day. From unreleased, eventually leaked albums to video games, the rapper’s announcements too often lead to nowhere. If you’re a diehard fan, you’ve come to expect that things may not shake out.

In his latest venture, West eyes a big land project overseas somewhere in the Middle East. A staggering 100,000-acre city is in the works, as he revealed initial plans on Twitter/X on December 20.

The city will reportedly be called Droam, and he’s currently seeking to fill positions for project managers, architects, engineers, and builders.

Jason Persse, Wikimedia Commons Kanye West performs in concert

Kanye West in talks to buy property in Middle East

A luxury real estate agent named Marcel Remus claims that Kanye West took some time out of a recent Dubai trip to talk about buying property. “I just had several meetings last week with superstar Kanye West. We both stayed at the iconic Atlantis The Royal,” Remus said.

While it’s certainly possible this trip has to deal directly with Ye’s visionary utopia, it could very well be a new vacation home or getaway. Many celebrities, such as Victoria Beckham, are known to have other houses all over the world.

Fans likely won’t get their hopes up too much, especially as even Kanye West’s new joint album Vultures with Ty Dolla Sign has yet to be released. (By the way, rumor has it that the album will drop on New Year’s Eve.)

Ye isn’t a stranger to buying random properties. As recently as March 2023, he bought an LA church location for a cool $1.5 million and left it in disarray. As ambitious as it is, Droam could just be another fanciful pipedream.

For more entertainment news, keep it locked to Dexerto.