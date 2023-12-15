Kanye West slams Nicki Minaj for refusing to clear song for ‘Vultures’ album

Kanye West slammed Nicki Minaj for denying his request to clear the song “New Body” for his new album Vultures.

Kanye West readies his brand new album Vultures, a joint venture with Ty Dolla Sign. The record, originally set to drop on December 15, reportedly features collaborations with Quavo, Chris Brown, Youth Thug, and his daughter North West.

There’s one collaborator that will not be happening, however. Nicki Minaj initially appeared on a song called “New Body,” which was previously performed three years ago.

Article continues after ad

On December 14, Ye posted a text to Minaj, in which he wrote, “May I call you about clearing ‘New Body’ on the new album.” After performing at a Jingle Ball party in Atlanta, Minaj responded to his request.

Article continues after ad

Youtube: Nicki Minaj Nicki Minaj performs in ‘Red Ruby Da Sleeze’ music video

Nicki Minaj responded to Ye’s request on TikTok

Nicki Minaj took to TikTok live to respond to Kanye West’s request to have a song called “New Body” cleared for his new album Vultures.

“Now regarding Kanye, that train has left the station,” she said. “No disrespect in any way, I just put out a brand new album. Why would I put out a song that’s been out for 3 years? Come on guys.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Kanye West slams Nicki Minaj for denying the song clearance

In response, Kanye West reportedly slammed the rapper for refusing to allow the song to appear on his new album Vultures.

“I made that girl rewrite her verse 3 times for ‘Monster.’ I supported her career. So I don’t know what it is,” he said.

Article continues after ad

As of this writing, Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s joint album Vultures has yet to surface online. There has not been an update on the release date or the tracklist either.

Article continues after ad

For more entertainment news, keep it locked to Dexerto.