Kali Uchis & Karol G fans lose their minds over spicy new video: “They absolutely ate”

Kali Uchis reunited with Karol G for a sweltering new song and video called “Labios Mordidos,” and fans are losing their minds.

In August 2023, Kali Uchis and Karol G hooked up for the low-key banger “Me Tengo Que Ir,” which found the two Colombian singers performing over trippy percussion and other instruments.

Now, the duo reunites for the seductive “Labios Mordidos.” The reggaeton base serves as an appropriate playground for both performers’ provocative vocals and slinky appeal.

“Labios Mordidos” is the third song sampling of Uchis’ forthcoming Orquídeas album, coming January 12, 2024.

Youtube: Kali Uchis Karol G performing in the “Labios Mordidos” video

Kali Uchis and Karol G’s new video has fans losing their minds

In the accompanying video for “Labios Mordidos,” Kali Uchis and Karol G invite friends and strangers over to a lavish mansion to have a little fun. Uchis said in a press release that she hopes the song “brings everyone lots of holiday cheer and you make plenty of memories going into the new year.”

The sizzling, water-soaked clip features plenty of hot, sweaty dancing and bodies grinding on the dance floor. Taking to Twitter/X, fans have collectively lost their minds over it.

They “absolutely ate,” wrote one fan in a now-viral post. Many others agreed.

“Oh snap, did they leave any crumbs for us?” another asked.

“They devoured!” declared a third fan.

“This is a hit!” wrote another.

Countless fans also declared the duo as “MOTHERS!”

A user named Missa even compared the duo to coffee sprinkles, “Kali & Karol as a duo is like adding candy sprinkles on my caramel macchiato! Coffee is good, but the sprinkles make it hella fun, ain’t it? Let’s stir it up and see what bubbles up, ey?”

The video continued to have quite an effect on a slew of other fans. “They did it so good that you [lose] focus from the song to other things you seeing,” admitted a fan.

Another swooned, writing, “I’m all about that fresh sizzle gal pal collabs, but isn’t it just divine when there’s a bit of an unexpected flavor to them? Makes m’heartrate rev like a jet…”

At the recent 2023 Latin Grammy Awards, Karol G walked away with Album of the Year for her boundary-pushing Mañana Será Bonito album.

Keep tuned into Dexerto for all your entertainment needs.