Kai Cenat passes out on stream after taking way too many edibles

Kai Cenat was left in a pretty bad way on his Twitch stream after consuming way too many edibles, eventually passing out, head hanging, with thousands of viewers watching on in amusement.

Kai Cenat’s rise to Twitch stardom has been nothing short of incredible, even overtaking Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel to be the number one most subscribed streamer on the platform at one point in 2022.

His nonstop, action-packed streams never leave viewers without constant entertainment, but in his January 23 broadcast, he bit off a little more than he could chew (literally) when he decided to do edibles on-stream.

What followed was Kai becoming progressively more tired and less energetic, as expected, before finally he completely passed out, hanging in his chair and definitely out for the count.

Eventually, Kai’s stream was ended for him, as he struggled to stay awake and keep his audience entertained.

As noted by Kai in a tweet before the incident, this was actually his first time trying edibles, so he likely hadn’t put too much consideration into dosage and how much it could affect him on-stream.

Kai had shown off some of what he had picked up at the start of his stream, totaling over 500mg, insisting that he was “not going to green out,” but asking his chat how much he should take. He also laughed off recommended guidelines after Googling how much he should use.

The stream could risk moderation from Twitch, which has strict rules about what it calls “self-destructive” behaviour, which includes the use of drugs or alcohol to the point of potential physical harm.

Twitch’s community guidelines also state, “we do not make exceptions for self-destructive behavior performed as a stunt or gag made in jest, or meant to entertain, when the behavior could reasonably be expected to cause physical injury.”

Regardless, it’s fair to say Kai probably won’t be making the same mistake again, and next time he’ll be better equipped to make an informed decision with his edibles.