K-Pop fans try to get 100 Thieves' Froste banned after BTS joke

100 Thieves and ‘The Mob’ member Erind ‘Froste’ Puka didn’t expect to wake up to a horde of K-Pop fans trying to get him banned from social media over a joke he made about popular Korean music group 'BTS' — but that’s exactly what happened the morning of September 21.

K-Pop fans are as brutal as they are supportive of their favorite bands, with the BTS “Army” being one of the most enthusiastic fanbases on the internet.

Known for posting fancams of their favorite artists under Twitter threads asking for users to stream their music, it comes as little surprise that some K-Pop stans are a little too over-the-top about their hobby — so much so, that they even bombarded one content creator with some serious internet backlash.

Froste, a noted streamer and member of both The Mob and 100 Thieves, poked fun at uber-popular K-Pop group BTS in a joking Twitter response; but considering his own substantial following, it was only a matter of time before the stans came out of the woodwork.

they don’t call us army for nothing, we’ll all pull up on that mf pic.twitter.com/AorIG8me9x — Mandy⁷ ⟭⟬𖧵 #BLM✊🏻✊🏼✊🏾✊🏿 (@Suga93_armyy) September 21, 2020

Even getting the topic “Froste report” to trend across Twitter, BTS fans attempted to remove his account from the social media platform — but that’s far from the end of this tale.

Froste even appeared to confirm that someone had attempted to hack into his account, seeming to hint that it may have been a member of the “Army” who was responsible for doing so.

They tryna hack my Twitter ???? pic.twitter.com/MFHyPaic5k — Froste ? (@Froste) September 21, 2020

That’s not all; some angry stans even emailed one of Froste’s sponsors, G FUEL, asking that he be removed from partnering with the company for “enabling racism and xenophobia on his big platform,” as well as “ridiculing the fandom and creating racially charged tweets that mocked and whitewashed the names of the [BTS] band members.”

bro look at this shit pic.twitter.com/IeS1jqUqgf — david (@_davvd) September 21, 2020

The joke in question? Froste changed Junkook’s name to “JungleC**k” and Jimin’s to “Jimmy,” jokingly claiming that they “just called me (we’re close like that) and they said they hate all you stans.”

JungleCock and Jimmy just called me (we’re close like that) and they said they hate all you stans 😳😳😓 — Froste 💯 (@Froste) September 21, 2020

Such a possibility — even as a joke — is a terrible enough crime to these stans to warrant outright harassment of a content creator, it would seem; although, admittedly, Froste is taking the heat fairly well, managing to find the humor in such a ridiculous situation.