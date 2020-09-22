Harry Potter actor Tom Felton reacts to viral ‘DracoTok’ TikTok trend

Harry Potter star Tom Felton has made a hilarious TikTok mocking fans gushing over his character, Draco Malfoy, in the popular #DracoTok trend.

Harry Potter is a franchise that has exceeded far what many could ever expect of a book or film series, and the characters and storylines have stuck with fans for over two decades now, with Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (or Sorcerer's Stone, depending on which side of the pond you reside) having been released back in 1997.

One of the more popular characters, somewhat surprisingly, is series-long antagonist Draco Malfoy, who at this point fans have ‘shipped’ with just about every character in the series. Much of this can, of course, be lent to Tom Felton, a good-looking man by any standard who portrayed the character perfectly.

As a result, Draco still has a number of fans worldwide, hence why “DracoTok” has become a thing: a corner of TikTok dedicated solely to celebrating the villainous teen and gushing over him.

Now, though, the man himself has found this corner of the app, and made a reaction TikTok of his own to some of the things he’s seen on there.

The video is somewhat of a mini-montage of the various emotions experienced browsing the hashtag: confusion, disgust, happiness, fear and all the rest of it, his sheer acting prowess out on full display.

Of course, Felton doesn’t actually dislike the videos at all and has commented on several DracoTok videos before showing support. In a comment on his own video, he simply urged fans to “hide nothing,” saying that he finds it all hilarious.

When actors play roles as big as that of Draco Malfoy, or on other big franchises, sometimes it can be hard to shake that character in fans’ eyes. By all accounts, though, it doesn’t look like the Potter star is too upset about it.