Jungkook teams with Major Lazer and fans are freaking out

The youngest member of BTS, Jungkook, collaborated with electronic music/DJ trio Major Lazer on a song called “Closer to You.”

Back in the summer, Jungkook stepped out as a soloist for the very first time. His song “Seven” featured rapper Latto and demonstrated that the BTS member was maturing beyond his boy band days.

BTS went on a hiatus in 2022 to give the band time to complete the military enlistment required of all Korean men. The temporary split also allows band members to stretch their wings and pursue various other creative endeavors. They are set to reunite in 2025.

Article continues after ad

Jungkook isn’t the only band member to step out solo. Jimin, for example, broke two streaming world records this year. His song “Promise” hit 330 million streams on SoundCloud alone.

Article continues after ad

“Closer to You” has fans freaking out

When the song officially dropped overnight, fans immediately started freaking out online. Some even called it the “song of the year.” The reaction has been swift and immediate.

“Closer to You” pulses with a neon glow. The production is slick, with Jungkook’s voice even slicker. The club banger was produced by Diplo, Leclair, and Maesic.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Not only has the collaboration gone viral but “jungkook is coming” trended on Twitter/X.

Many fans also shared their experience in buying Jungkook’s debut album, showing off the many copies they swiped in stores. Needless to say, they were more than just excited. They were shook.

Article continues after ad

Jungkook’s “Closer to You” has all the makings of a smash. It shows off the singer’s vocal power while also tapping into the present pop moment. It would be a crime for it not to become a hit.

Article continues after ad

And fans most certainly agree.

“Seven” and “Closer to You” are lifted from Jungkook’s solo debut album, Golden. The record dropped on Friday (November 3).